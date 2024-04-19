6 Iconic Truck Stops To Check Out If You're Taking A Road Trip Across The U.S.
Few things are more enjoyable than a road trip across the United States. Sure, flying is the quickest way to get around, but you'll miss all the character the country has to offer. If you're not in a hurry, however, loading up the car is the way to go. With so many cheaper EVs getting good range these days and most truck stops installing EV charging stations, it's not impossible to pile into an electric vehicle, as well, so you can take your time to enjoy the sights.
The country is filled with iconic landmarks that everyone should see at least once in their lifetime. Its diverse landscape gradually transforms from coastal cities to arid deserts to mountainous terrain. From historic Route 66 to all of Appalachia, countless incredible sights exist. However, there's no getting around stopping off for a stretch when traveling across the country.
Popular places to take a break while driving along major highways include truck stops, which range from simple rest areas to experiences in and of themselves. Whether you're making a trek across the states with family or close friends or as a long-haul trucker, these are the truck stops you don't want to miss. So grab a postcard from each of them to send home for others to see, but don't forget your camera to immortalize the visit.
Iowa 80 and the world's largest truck stop
Our first must-visit place on a trip across the U.S. is in Iowa. Iowa 80, a truck stop that's been around since 1964, is known as the World's Largest Truckstop and services 5,000 customers every day, making it an excellent destination for truckers, families, and travelers of all kinds.
While the truck stop serves food and provides fuel for vehicles, as all truck stops do, it also contains a movie theater and a Super Truck Showroom that highlights old trucks from history. Truckers can be on the road for weeks or months, leaving them without a chance to keep up with their health, but Iowa 80 even has a dentist's office that allows truckers to stay up to date with their dental hygiene.
Sitting for long periods often causes back pain, and the World's Largest Truckstop has its own chiropractor's office to help drivers who experience that pain. It's open Monday through Saturday and has various working hours. With the rise in popularity of electric vehicles, Iowa 80 now sports plenty of EV charging stations. It's quite literally a one-stop shop for those on a long trek.
Little America
Sweetwater County in Wyoming is home to a little oasis that has been servicing cross-country travelers for over 60 years. Little America doesn't fit the conventional image of a truck stop that most travelers are familiar with. Located along I-80, Little America offers travelers lodging in its luxury hotel or RV park. Hotel guests can choose between a standard or deluxe room, where deluxe rooms have kitchenettes with mini-fridges and extra spacious bathrooms.
If you stay longer than a single night, you can explore one of the many outdoor areas, such as the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area or Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge. And anyone looking to escape the confines of their car where they've likely been eating each night can enjoy Little America's Lobby Bar.
It's a beautiful little truck stop perfect for stretching your legs and exploring some sights before continuing on your road trip. Wyoming alone is a beautiful place to see, but this little spot on the map is worth visiting if you don't have time to check out the rest of the state.
Big Horn Travel Center
The Big Horn Travel Center in Fort Worth, Texas, opened in 2018. It's a 9,000-square-foot fueling station filled with rustic decor known for its clean facilities and ultra-friendly customer service, kind of like Texas as a whole. Anyone who has been on the road for an extended period can take advantage of the private showers there and enjoy its speedy food service. If you're in a hurry, the convenience store always has plenty of grab-and-go options.
Unlike other well-known rest stops, Big Horn doesn't have its own website. What it does have, however, is a Facebook page where patrons love sharing pictures from their time at the rest stop. It might be nothing more than a truck stop to refuel and regain some energy for the road, but it's clearly a place worth writing home about. The Big Horn Travel Center encapsulates what Fort Worth is all about.
Russell's Travel Center
Along the historic Route 66 in Glen Rio, New Mexico, is a window into the past. Russell's Travel Center is home to a vintage car and collectible museum, popular with haulers passing through the Land of Enchantment. The museum has an assortment of classic cars like the '65 Ford Mustang, similar to the one driven by Ken Miles, and some Corvettes.
If vintage cars aren't your thing, you can enjoy a meal in the old-fashioned diner connected to the travel center. They serve classic dishes such as a big cheeseburger and an all-you-can-eat fried catfish platter. It's a simple menu, but that's exactly what you need when you're traveling cross-country and too tired to think.
Russell's Travel Center also has a small chapel that's open 24 hours a day for silent meditation and holds Sunday Services at 11 a.m. every week. This truck stop is nothing if not relaxing and an excellent place to get some rest before jumping back on the road.
The Tennessean Travel Stop
Travelers can find some of the best services from family-owned establishments. The Tennessean Travel Stop is one such establishment, operating since 1974. Located in Cornersville, Tennessee, off Interstate 65, the Tennessean Travel Stop prides itself on being open "All day, every day."
While the establishment suffered a fire in July 2021 that put it out of commission for a couple of years, the owner was determined to keep it going. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, The Tennessean Travel Stop reopened in January 2024. It's now better than ever with its 25,000-square-foot facility serving truckers, travelers, and locals alike.
The Tennessean provides truckers and travelers with private showers, laundry services, a full-service restaurant and buffet, a dog park, and plenty of parking. The inclusion of live music and a full bar has made it a fun spot even for locals. Even before the fire, the Tennessean Travel Stop was an iconic part of the community. As Gregory Sachs, the owner, told WKRN News, "...it's a great place, all the locals come here all the time and everybody knows each other."
Gee Cee's Truck Stop
On the road between Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington, is a nice little pit stop called Gee Cee's Truck Stop. It caters to travelers of all kinds. Thanks to its 24-hour deli and restaurant with a huge menu, it's a great place to grab a bite. However, it's also ideal for long-haul truckers, especially when their trucks need repairs. Gee Cee's has a repair shop that can fix any minor and most major issues with a semi-truck.
The best truck stops have private restrooms and showers, but Gee Cee's takes it a step further, catering to all travelers by offering laundry services to anyone who needs them. To keep you coming back whenever you pass through Toledo, Gee Cee's has a rewards program. Joining the rewards program not only earns you points that can be spent like cash in the shop, but getting the rewards card automatically enters you into any prize giveaways the truck stop is having.