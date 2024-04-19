6 Iconic Truck Stops To Check Out If You're Taking A Road Trip Across The U.S.

Few things are more enjoyable than a road trip across the United States. Sure, flying is the quickest way to get around, but you'll miss all the character the country has to offer. If you're not in a hurry, however, loading up the car is the way to go. With so many cheaper EVs getting good range these days and most truck stops installing EV charging stations, it's not impossible to pile into an electric vehicle, as well, so you can take your time to enjoy the sights.

The country is filled with iconic landmarks that everyone should see at least once in their lifetime. Its diverse landscape gradually transforms from coastal cities to arid deserts to mountainous terrain. From historic Route 66 to all of Appalachia, countless incredible sights exist. However, there's no getting around stopping off for a stretch when traveling across the country.

Popular places to take a break while driving along major highways include truck stops, which range from simple rest areas to experiences in and of themselves. Whether you're making a trek across the states with family or close friends or as a long-haul trucker, these are the truck stops you don't want to miss. So grab a postcard from each of them to send home for others to see, but don't forget your camera to immortalize the visit.