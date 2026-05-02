Route 66 Is 100 Years Old In 2026 - But How Much Of It Is Still Drivable?

With the automobile revolution in full swing by the 1920s, the American Association of State Highway Officials proposed a brand-new system of major interstate highways that would connect the United States in a way not seen since the completion of the transcontinental railroad in 1869. Initially, 12 odd-numbered routes ran north and south, and 10 even-numbered ones that wound their way east and west. The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture accepted the proposal in November 1925, but the final version didn't receive approval until November of the following year.

U.S. Route 66 was officially designated on April 30, 1926, making it 100 years old in 2026. The original route stretched 2,448 miles from Chicago, Illinois, to Los Angeles, California, but changes made over the years shortened it to around 2,238 miles by the 1960s. It was built in segments, with only 800 miles of paved road when it opened. The majority was left as graded dirt, gravel, bricks, or wood planks until 1938, when it became the first completely paved U.S. highway.

Although it was decertified as a U.S. Highway on June 27, 1985, you can still drive a good 85% of the original route. For nearly half a century, the "Main Street of America" was one of the country's major thoroughfares. Heavily advertised as the most scenic and direct route from Chicago to Los Angeles, it soon became a major tourist attraction. Innumerable family-owned and operated roadside businesses and attractions sprouted up to provide road trippers with a way to truly get their kicks, all of which ultimately helped it become one of the world's most essential bucket-list road trips.