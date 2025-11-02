This Gas Station Was Left To Rot – Now It's One Of Route 66's Most Popular Landmarks

We don't often pause to appreciate just how big the supposedly small things in our lives really are. When you take a detour to the gas station to fill up, you might not stop to think about what a marvel it is that we can simply pump fuel into our vehicles given the extraordinary journey that gas has taken to get there. Often, a gas station is a simple pitstop to fill up, get some food or a drink for the journey ahead, and maybe use the bathroom. (Though at this point several gas stations have become giant convenience stores.) Sometimes, however, you might be lucky enough to come across a special, historical one that offers something more. Take, for example, the Cucamonga Service Station on Route 66.

Located on Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga, California, this service station was used for almost six decades before the national network of highways funneled traffic away from Route 66 in the 1970s and there were no customers left to service it. You might expect, then, that little of the former service station would remain all these years later. On the contrary, it's been transformed into a fascinating and beautifully nostalgic museum. The key to its success, of course, is its location, as Route 66 became a popular tourist site. Let's take a look at this now beloved landmark and highlight of one of the most famous stretches of road on the planet.