5 Reasons Old Gas Stations Were Way Better Than What We Have Now

Everyone knows how modern-day gas stations work. You pull up, get out of your car, pump gas, pay, and leave. You might pick up a cheap, no-frills snack and buy a lottery ticket from the attached office/store. Some will have basic automotive maintenance products such as coolant, wiper blades, etc. — especially useful when you're not as familiar with an area you're passing through or if there simply isn't a fully-fledged auto parts store nearby.

Overall, gas stations are generally very utilitarian spaces, highly functional and impersonal. They are not the kind of place you would ever really want to go to unless you needed fuel and it wasn't too far out of your way.

This was not always the case, though. Go back 50 years, and gas stations used to be significantly different in pretty much every aspect. Yes, they used to pump leaded gasoline, but aside from that, old gas stations had much more to offer than their modern-day counterparts — from the services they offered to even their aesthetic.