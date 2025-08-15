The Reason So Many US Gas Stations Are Turning Into Massive Convenience Stores

One of the strange realities of running a gas station that many people may not know is that these businesses don't make much profit off fuel sales. In fact, after factoring in all of the operating costs, gas stations only make $0.03–$0.07 profit per gallon, according to Fortune. Major oil companies don't own all of these fuel stations. Instead, more than half are franchises that must part with some of their profit to pay royalties to use major brand names or independent operators that must source fuel on the open market. To bolster the meager profits made from fuel sales, many gas stations are exploring additional methods of making money, such as expanding their convenience stores.

By creating essentially what amounts to a grocery store next to the pumps, a gas station can increase its revenue, making the business more viable. A typical grocery store has a profit margin of only around 1% to 3% but that's still much more lucrative than fuel sales alone. An example of this phenomenon is a must-see gas station that's taken over social media, with one location setting the record for the largest convenience store in the world. Of course, there is another crucial factor driving this trend: the increasing number of electric vehicles.