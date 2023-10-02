The Must-See Gas Station That's Taking Over Social Media (And Why Its Worth The Visit)
For many daily drivers, a gas station is nothing more than a place to quickly fill your car's tank, and maybe pick up a snack before heading to work. However, for long-haul drivers like truckers and road trip enthusiasts, a gas station sometimes needs to be a little more than that. You don't get to stop very often if you've got a strict destination, so a gas stations with a little more under the proverbial hood to ensure that they get more business. This is why some regions of the United States have more prolific station chains that are known for more than just gas, such as Stuckey's or Wawa.
If you're traveling through the southern U.S., particularly Texas, Alabama, or Kentucky, then you should be on the lookout for a cheeky beaver in a red hat, because that means you're in the proximity of the local gas station super-chain, Buc-ee's. It's pronounced "Buckys." Compared to some other major gas station chains, Buc-ee's is young, only having opened its first location in 1982, but in that time, it's become a staple of the sun-kissed southern highways, and drawn attention for its tasty treats and festive atmosphere.
What do they have at Buc-ee's?
Compared to a typical gas station you'd find in a town or along a highway, a Buc-ee's location is positively gigantic. In fact, the Buc-ee's store in Sevierville, Louisiana, actually holds the current world record for the World's Largest Convenience Store at a whopping 74,707 square feet. Not all of them are that big, of course, but they're certainly not small.
Have you ever been to Buc-ee's? this chain of legendary gas stations is a must see if you have a road trip in the United States. #bucees #roadtrip #texas #texascheck
Buc-ee's features just about everything you could possibly want, need, or spontaneously crave while out on the road, especially if it's snacks. It not only has shelves upon shelves of made-on-the-premises snacks, but entire hot service counters for tasty meals, including sandwiches, kolaches, and more. There's also a dessert counter specializing in fudge, candied nuts, and banana pudding. One of the brand's most famous snacks is the Beaver Nuggets — caramel-coated corn puffs.
Buc-ee's doesn't only offer food, though. The locations also features enormous gift shops, packed to the gills with branded merchandise. Souvenirs come with the eponymous big beaver emblazoned. This includes shirts, hats, plushies, keychains, dog toys, and birthday party supplies, to name a few.
Whenever you're in the southern States, visit Buc-ee's for a fun time, even if it's just to witness the splendor and use the bathroom. The flagship store actually won an award in 2012 for the cleanest restrooms in the U.S.!