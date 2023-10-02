The Must-See Gas Station That's Taking Over Social Media (And Why Its Worth The Visit)

For many daily drivers, a gas station is nothing more than a place to quickly fill your car's tank, and maybe pick up a snack before heading to work. However, for long-haul drivers like truckers and road trip enthusiasts, a gas station sometimes needs to be a little more than that. You don't get to stop very often if you've got a strict destination, so a gas stations with a little more under the proverbial hood to ensure that they get more business. This is why some regions of the United States have more prolific station chains that are known for more than just gas, such as Stuckey's or Wawa.

If you're traveling through the southern U.S., particularly Texas, Alabama, or Kentucky, then you should be on the lookout for a cheeky beaver in a red hat, because that means you're in the proximity of the local gas station super-chain, Buc-ee's. It's pronounced "Buckys." Compared to some other major gas station chains, Buc-ee's is young, only having opened its first location in 1982, but in that time, it's become a staple of the sun-kissed southern highways, and drawn attention for its tasty treats and festive atmosphere.