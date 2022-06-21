Five Gas Price Apps That Could Save You Pain At The Pump
Gas prices have pretty much always been a concern. Sure, there have been numerous times in history, some pretty recent, where drivers didn't have to stress as much as we do now, but most people have always been at least keenly aware of these prices (via CNN Business). This is because gas costs different prices at various stations. You could see one price and then drive less than 5 minutes and see that gas is a few cents cheaper. This also depends on the gas station in question as some places simply sell cheaper gas than their competition, which may be good for your pockets, but not necessarily the best for your car.
Technology helps with practically everything. There are applications that you can download to your smart devices that show you a list of gas prices near you. That way you can pick out the best option without wasting the gas you already have driving around looking for the best value. Of course, in these trying times, some people opt to trade in their vehicles for more fuel-efficient ones, but this isn't an option for everyone. The best thing is that these apps are all well-established, which means they have gotten better in quality over time.
The best gas price apps
- Gas buddy: find and pay for gas – This is perhaps the most well-known option for finding gas prices near you. It's a crowdsourced app that's used by over 90 million people (via App Store). The app can also be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android.
- Waze -This is mostly a navigation app and well as a traffic tracker. However, it also has a section for gas prices where it lists the locations closest to you. It can be found on both the App Store and the Google Play Store.
- Fuelio -This app doesn't only help you find the cheapest gas prices, but it serves as a gas log to help track miles per gallon. It also gives detailed stats such as the number of times you've filled up your tank. This is a crowdsourced app, and drivers can download it from both the App Store and the Google Play Store.
- Gas Guru: Cheap Gas Prices – Another great option is Gas Guru. It shows gas prices on a fairly easy-to-follow map. Also, this crowdsourced app lets you submit prices by taking pictures of the price signs. Fine it on both the App Store for Apple devices and the Google Play Store for Android.
- 1-2-3 Fuel -1-2-3 Fuel has steady reviews in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This one shows information for Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, and Italy, too: useful, considering it's not just the US which is seeing a surge in gas pricing right now.
Drivers should keep in mind that gas prices are constantly changing, which means that — since these are crowdsourced apps — you may want to use two or more for the sake of comparison, and to make sure they are accurate before you head to the pump.