These Pickup Trucks May Have The Cheapest Gas Prices

Showing how competitive the pickup segment has become from a fuel efficiency standpoint, the EPA lists four pickups as the top picks in the standard pickup segment with all achieving a very respectable 26 mpg. These include the Chevrolet Silverado, the GMC Sierra 2WD, the Ram 1500 2WD, and the Ram 1500 HFE 2WD. All models are equipped with a 3.0 L 6-cyl turbo diesel engine while the Chevrolet and GMC pickups come with 10-speed autos and the RAM trucks both have 8-speed transmissions.

As of March 17, 2022, the EPA lists each of these four pickups with a yearly gas $3,050 in gas driving 15,000 miles over 12 months. The EPA also points out that each of these pickups will cost owners an extra $3,250 over five years compared with the "average new vehicle." So while each of these pickups is a good performer for their category, their extra size and extra utility will come at a premium. However, given the popularity of the category historically, even with the spike in current gas prices, the American appetite for pickups isn't going to disappear anytime soon.

Spare a thought, however, for owners of the Ram 1500 TRX. Sure, they might have one of the biggest and baddest pickups going around, but they pay for it at the pump. The EPA currently lists the Ram 1500 TRX as the "least efficient" standard pickup truck on the market today. Its 6.2 L 8-cylinder supercharged engine guzzles 12 MPG for an annual gas bill of $6,300. Over five years, TRX owners will pay a whopping $19,500 extra in gas compared to the average new car owner.