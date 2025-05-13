The Reason There Isn't An I-50 Or I-60 Interstate In America, Explained

At first glance, the U.S. Interstate Highway system might seem like a logical grid-based masterpiece with a semblance of order behind its numbering system. Odd-numbered interstates run from north to south, and even-numbered routes run from east to west. To simplify the matter further, the numbers climb as you move east or north, and major highways are usually allocated a number that ends in zero. For instance, Interstate 10, one of America's longest highways, crosses the southern part of the U.S. as it makes its way from Santa Monica in California to Jacksonville, Florida. Moving north, you'll encounter Interstates I-20, I-40, I-70, and I-90 — each successive route sitting higher on the map and covering large cross-country distances. However, what you won't encounter is an I-50 or an I-60.

This might seem like a strange thing. Could it be that the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) simply lost count as they pored over maps? Or did they leave a gap to be filled with yet unplanned interstates? In reality, it is neither an administrative oversight nor a project waiting to happen. It was a deliberate choice to avoid confusion. To fully understand why the U.S. interstate network doesn't have an I-50 or an I-60, we need to take a step back in time and have a look not just at the interstate system, but its numbered forerunner — the U.S. Route Network.