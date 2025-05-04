Why Is Highway 50 Called The Loneliest Road In America And Where Is It Located?

U.S. Route 50 is a country-spanning roadway that will take those with the patience and fortitude to make the drive from the east coast to the west — or west to east, depending on whether you want to start in Ocean City, MD (east) or Sacramento, CA (west). It's also one of the longest highways in the United States. Highway 50, which has come to be known as "The Loneliest Road in America," makes up a comparatively small chunk of this.

Advertisement

This stretch spans the width of Nevada, stretching between its shared border with Utah and the south end of Lake Tahoe, which comes to a little over 400 miles of road. The part referred to as the Loneliest Road is a 287-mile section nestled inside Nevada's portion of U.S. Route 50, between the towns of Ely and Fernley. And it's technically not entirely a part of Route 50 because 28 miles of it (from Fallon to Fernley) is an alternate route that splits from 50 a little bit.

Semantics aside, the reason this 200-ish mile road was given its name is fairly straightforward: Because it is lonely. Not necessarily as desolate as romanticized accounts and depictions often make it out to be, but it's not an ideal detour for extroverts.

Advertisement