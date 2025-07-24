There's A Rivian For Every Adventure — And You Can Test Drive All Of Them
There are electric vehicles, and then there's Rivian. Yes, Rivian EVs have electric motors and four tires, but once you're behind the wheel of one, you'll see that the similarities pretty much start and end there. Blending power, utility, and luxury with unique, cutting-edge technology, Rivian offers the perfect all-electric vehicles for both everyday and off-road use. With both electric trucks and SUVs, Rivian is ready for whatever kind of adventure awaits you. And, with Rivian's all-terrain handling and industry-leading range, that adventure can be almost anywhere.
Rivian vehicles are designed in California and assembled in Illinois, combining automotive experience with groundbreaking innovation. For Rivian, electric vehicles aren't just a product — they're a means to helping build a more sustainable future for generations to come. Life is one big adventure filled with countless smaller adventures, and it's important to help our kids — and their kids, and their kids' kids — experience them to their fullest potential.
Even with Rivian's pioneering design, its vehicles are still practical and perfect for everyday life, even for larger families. With the all-new Quad — a trailblazing four-motor EV — Rivian sets the bar higher than ever before. Multiple trims are available for both the Rivian R1S SUV and Rivian R1T Truck. With the ability to choose from several available colors, wheels, and interior designs, you can customize a Rivian to perfectly suit you and your lifestyle.
Best of all, it's incredibly easy to demo drive a Rivian before you make your selection.
The Rivian R1S is an electric SUV designed with safety and comfort in mind
Life's greatest adventures can be as simple as a weekend trip with your family — and the Rivian R1S is the perfect SUV to get you there. The all-electric vehicle leaves plenty of room for a spacious, 9.9 cubic-foot front trunk and can comfortably seat seven. Its roomy cabin brings you in touch with nature with solid wood accents, warm organic earth tones, and a panoramic glass roof that allows you to directly experience the world with your loved ones — and remind you why it's all worth preserving.
R1S is loaded with safety features including enhanced brakes, steering, and motor control, eight airbags, and SOS emergency response. Equipped with 11 high-res cameras and 38 different sensors, the R1S also supports your driving with Rear Cross-Traffic Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Highway and Lane Keeping Assist, and much more.
Even the standard Rivian R1S stretches the definition of the word, because the all-electric SUV is anything but. Its Dual-Motor AWD is capable of 533 hp and can make 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Its "standard" battery has an EPA estimated range of 270 miles, and all of these specs can be increased based on the build you select. The Dual-Motor R1S has a max EPA estimated range of 410 miles. The Quad-Motor configuration delivers 1,025 hp and can accelerate 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds.
Actual vehicle capability will depend on selected options and trim. Torque, horsepower and acceleration timing estimates vary based on battery, tire, drive modes, vehicle load and weather. All range estimates are based on a configuration with 22" road wheels and tires. Official EPA values are noted — some range estimates are preliminary estimates based on the EPA test cycle and are not official EPA values. The EPA estimates range through a series of standardized lab tests that mimic real world conditions. Factors including tires, drive modes, HVAC settings and accessories can all have an impact on range.
EPA est. range of 410 mi. available on 2025 R1S Dual with Max Battery which has a 0-60 mph in as quick as 4.5 seconds.
Everything is a road when you're in a Rivian R1T electric truck
There are more electric trucks available than ever, but only one was named the Top Rated Electric Truck 2025 by Edmunds — Rivian R1T. One look at the vehicle and its specs and it's easy to see why the R1T proves that a truck can be all-electric and still offer everything you need both on and off the road. The R1T has a 1,764-pound payload and towing capacity of 11,000 pounds. It offers a flexible truck bed and innovative gear tunnel storage. Depending on which package you go with, the R1T has an EPA estimated range of 270-420 miles and the Quad-Motor can generate between 533 and 1,025 horsepower, allowing the truck to go 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds when using Launch Mode and Super Sport tires.
Whether you're looking for a truck that can take you almost anywhere or a powerful workhorse ready for anything you throw at it, the Rivian R1T has your back. Equipped with a diverse range of drive modes available at the tap of the button, just about anything and everything can be a road when you're behind the wheel of the Rivian R1T. These drive modes include all-purpose, all-terrain, rock crawl, soft sand, snow, drift, sport, and even a rally mode for when you want to (responsibly) let loose. R1T is not your granddaddy's truck — it's an ultra-modern, software-defined vehicle that can seamlessly update and evolve with the latest and greatest features and performance enhancements as they develop.
Cutting-edge autonomy tools give you next-level driver assistance features that grow smarter with every update. R1T is also loaded with useful amenities, including six USB ports and four 120V outlets that let you take full advantage of Rivian's powerful electric batteries. An optional camp speaker can be removed and used as a lantern or powerbank. The truck was also designed with security and privacy in mind and includes hidden storage under the back seats, a lockable center console, and a wealth of state-of-the-art surveillance features.
Drive modes listed require purchasing Tri-Motor or Quad-Motor configurations.
Rivian out-Rivians itself with its brand new Quad
Two heads are better than one, just like four motors are better than two. Rivian's newest model, R1 Quad, throws down the gauntlet for EVs by offering four individual motors — literally one for each wheel. With each wheel powered by its own motor, Quad offers next-level precision and torque vectoring in all four corners. The result is the fastest Rivian you can buy while still coming equipped with all the features that make the brand stand out from all the rest.
Best of all, both R1S and R1T are available in Quad-Motor configurations, so you don't have to compromise any of your personal needs or preferences to unleash the full potential of your Rivian. Both deliver 1,025 horsepower, 1,198 pound-feet of torque, and an EPA estimated range of 374 miles. The four motors enable Quad to traverse a quarter-mile in just 10.5 seconds. R1T Quad can go 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds, while the R1S takes just a tenth of a second longer to do the same.
Almost no spot is too tight for the Quad, which can tackle switchbacks and hairpin turns with kick turns, instant rotation, and a digital RAD tuner that lets you easily customize drive modes to your exact specifications. Other perks that come with the Quad include exclusive wheels and striking accents, including brake calipers in Laguna Beach Blue. Explore the Rivian Quad, built to handle almost any adventure — including new ones not even conceived of yet.
Kick Turn and RAD Tuner are coming in September 2025 via OTA update.
