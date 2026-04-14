Rolls-Royce's Next EV Is A 19-Foot-Long Two-Seat Convertible With A Mystery Price Tag

As gas prices soar, and pump-scalded car shoppers look to EVs to save their wallets, the super-super-rich have some fresh electric salvation of their own. Rolls-Royce has pulled the wraps off its latest model, and Project Nightingale will do little to tame accusations of utter excess amid cars with price tags most mortals can't afford.

Profligacy comes as standard, of course, though even by Rolls-Royce standards this is a wild car. Fully-electric, it's built on the same Architecture of Luxury spaceframe as the automaker's flagship Phantom sedan. It's also roughly the same size: a vast 18.9 feet in length. Only instead of the Phantom's spacious two-row cabin, the droptop Project Nightingale splashes all its scale on seating for just two.

Rolls-Royce

It's not even a huge interior, indeed, with Rolls-Royce saying that's entirely by design. All the better to maximize hood and tail, each large enough to make the convertible's 24-inch wheels — largest ever fitted to a production Rolls-Royce, no less — look relatively normal.