5 Ways To Get More Range Out Of Your EV

Driving an electric vehicle comes with a distinct set of benefits. You are free from the headache of refueling (though you have to charge it daily), you get instant acceleration from the moment you put pedal to the metal, and you get a noticeably quieter cabin. However, one major concern for EV owners is range anxiety. I own an EV, and aside from checking all mirrors, my eyes also frequently glance at the remaining range. The fear of battery percentage dropping faster than expected on a long drive is something that can take the joy out of the experience entirely.

While charging networks are expanding across the U.S., making cross-country road trips more feasible than they were five years ago, knowing how to squeeze out the last mile out of your EV's battery is a skill that everyone should possess. Let's make this clear right away — maximizing your electric car's efficiency doesn't require an engineering degree or a drastic change in your everyday driving. Instead, it involves understanding how an EV works and uses power to make some strategic adjustments to your driving habits. For instance, if you were a driver with a heavy foot on a gasoline-powered car and recently switched to an EV, your driving will drain the battery faster.

Small precautions, such as maintaining the cabin temperature, handling downhill stretches, and using correct driving modes, can help get more mileage from your EV. In this guide, we have listed five ways to get more range out of your EV.