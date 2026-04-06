Michelin's New Tires Might Extend Your EV's Range – Here's How They Work

With electric vehicles becoming more prominent across the auto industry, there's a lot more that's gone into the shift than just battery pack sizes, charging capacity, and electric motor performance. The move to EVs has also affected things like tires. EVs are often both heavier and more efficiency-focused than traditional gasoline vehicles, and that's required tire makers to engineer new products aimed at maximizing both performance and efficiency.

While there may not be any physical limitations from putting normal tires on an EV or EV-compatible tires on a gas vehicle, there are often notable differences in design between these two types of tires. Generally speaking, tires designed for use on EVs will emphasize low rolling resistance to boost efficiency and range as well as low noise levels to avoid disturbing the quiet electric driving experience. And that's all in addition to the longevity that all tire buyers are hoping for.

In March 2026, Michelin introduced a pair of new summer tire models aimed at electric vehicle drivers, with one tire claiming an impressive 10% boost in driving range — or as much as 43 additional miles of driving per charge. The other new tire, meanwhile, is designed for performance EVs and aims to bring high levels of handling while maintaining the focus on efficiency that you typically find in EV tires. But is this all just marketing talk? Can a simple tire change really boost an EV's range by that much? Let's take a look at how these tires work.