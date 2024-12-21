What Are EV-Compatible Tires And Can You Put Them On A Non-Elecric Car?

The growing popularity of electric vehicles has led to a burgeoning demand for EV-compatible tires to deliver more range, a quieter ride, and better handling. Electric cars are generally heavier than their gasoline-powered counterparts, and that added weight puts more strain on the tires. Meanwhile, EVs have potent motors that deliver maximum torque from the get-go, enabling them to accelerate faster than a gasoline or diesel car.

Advertisement

If you've driven an electric vehicle, that instant burst of torque never fails to induce a silly, bewildering grin. However, it does it at the expense of all four rubbers touching the ground, which sheds more rubber to deliver traction and cope with the mountains of torque. Those factors are why Teslas require EV-specific tires to cope with the added weight of the vehicle while delivering all-weather traction and a more silent ride.