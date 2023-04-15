Why Do Teslas Require Special Tires? Here's The Explanation

Although electric vehicles only represented 5.8% of all car sales in the United States for 2022, that's an impressive 65% increase over the 3.2% of car sales that EVs logged for 2021. According to automakers, that number could explode to more than half the new vehicles sold by 2030.

Certain aspects of EV car ownership will be a new experience to a majority of drivers, such as range anxiety, the different types of charging stations, and what type of connector is compatible with your new vehicle. But did you know that some EVs also require special tires?

Tesla, which sells nearly two-thirds of all EVs domestically, specifically recommends Tesla-approved tires, which can be identified by an alphanumeric designation on the tire's sidewall, such as T0, T1, or T2. Tesla says that its approved tires are designed to provide a quiet ride, optimize efficiency, and deliver good handling characteristics. But those are fairly ambiguous goals that all car tires aspire to, so what in particular sets Tesla-approved tires apart?