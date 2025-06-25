AMG's Wild New EV Preview Isn't For Everyone, But Its Hidden Talent Might Win You Over
The new EV concept from Mercedes-AMG is positively wild in not only looks, but the numbers behind it. The AMG GT XX, as it is called, has a three motor drivetrain that throws down a fairly astonishing 1,341 horsepower. The design draws heavily from the Mercedes-AMG ONE, and that power allows it to reach a top speed of over 223 miles per hour.
Since it's just a concept at the moment, you won't be able to walk into a Mercedes dealership in a few years and drive out with a shiny new AMG GT XX. It's not intended for production, but what engineers may learn over the production of the concept can be used in future production cars. For instance, the bleeding edge electric motors that power the concept should be entering the AMG lineup sometime next year.
Additionally, its battery and charging technology is sure to garner some interest. A press release from AMG notes that the AMG GT XX can add as much as 400 kilometers (248 miles) of ranger on the WLTP cycle to its battery in as little as five minutes. Currently, any charging tech that adds nearly 250 miles of range in 20-30 minutes is considered lightning fast. Five minutes to charge sounds like science fiction come to life. Polestar debuted similarly quick EV charging tech last year.
This hypercar is hyper-fast at the charging station
The concept's motors, dubbed "axial flux motors," are lighter and smaller than pervious electric motors and are developed through the help of what Mercedes-AMG learned in its storied efforts in Formula One. The battery itself is composed of more 3,000 individual cells, and AMG says it can achieve not only the absurd power delivery, but it can recharge extremely quickly through its high voltage infrastructure and advancements to how it is cooled. Better cooling equals better battery tech.
All that advanced cooling helps with shoving as much electricity as possible towards the motors when you want to light up the tires, but also helps in charging. The added cooling and efficiency gives you the added bonus of a battery with a longer lifespan, as the components are kept nice and cool. The AMG GT XX's design aides with cooling as well, moving hot air away from the battery and moving cool air towards and around it.
As mentioned earlier, the AMG GT XX isn't going to reach production, but it will undoubtedly lead to some exciting developments in the AMG lineup in the future. Getting a hyper fast concept car to drool over is just a bonus of the advancement of EV tech.