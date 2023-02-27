The Unforgettable Track Record Of Mercedes' 1954 Formula One Car

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has dabbled in Grand Prix racing long before dominating the world of Formula One. However, younger racing fans know Mercedes as the brand that won seven consecutive world titles (with Sir Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel) and eight constructor titles from 2014 to 2021. Moreover, Mercedes-Benz has set the record for most wins in a single F1 season, making it one of the most successful teams in the sport's history.

Mercedes-Benz started racing in the early 1930s, but it wasn't until 1954 that it entered Formula One. Its weapon of choice was the Mercedes-Benz W 196 R, an all-new racing car explicitly designed and engineered to make other racing cars feel inferior. The brand's first post-war F1 car is a streamlined beast with a tubular space frame and an advanced straight-eight engine with springless valves. The Petersen Automotive Museum calls it the most advanced racing car of its era after accumulating a remarkable track record during its two-year lifespan.