Why EVs Are Devilishly Quick Off The Line But Still Have Low Top Speeds

Living with an electric vehicle comes with a wide range of benefits. EVs are more efficient, they are easier to maintain, they operate without tailpipe emissions, and offer a smoother, vibration-free driving experience. EVs are also quicker from a standstill and make regular commuting more responsive and agile. Be that as it may, EVs aren't better than internal combustion engine cars in every category, and that's especially evident when it comes to top speed.

An electric motor can generate maximum torque immediately, but the lack of top-end punch is due to gearing and how different transmissions work in electric cars. EVs tend to have a single forward gear, which is more than enough for a rapid acceleration to the speed limit, but beyond that point, the acceleration tapers off. This means that when you press the accelerator, the motor gives you 100% of power, which is what gives EVs the upper edge from a standstill.

On the other hand, ICE cars have multi-gear transmissions that act as torque multipliers, allowing them to maintain strong acceleration and higher top speeds. In most EVs, the motor delivers torque directly based on how fast it spins, with no traditional gears to adjust that output. In contrast, an ICE car uses a multi-gear transmission that allows the engine to operate at optimal RPMs while the wheels spin faster, which helps achieve higher top speeds.