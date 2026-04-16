Subaru Uncharted Vs Toyota C-HR: Which SUV Gets You More For Your Money?

The Subaru Uncharted and the Toyota C-HR are essentially the same vehicle, with some significant differences in the way that each manufacturer has approached the merchandising and pricing of their specific version of this EV. Subaru has chosen to break with their consistent all-wheel drive tradition, and offer a lower-priced FWD version of the Uncharted, with two upper scale trim levels that come standard with AWD. Meanwhile, Toyota has opted to go AWD across the C-HR lineup, offering only more expensive, dual-motor variants in two trim levels, SE and XSE. SlashGear's review of the 2026 C-HR found that this Toyota does its job very well after becoming electric-only.

This leads directly to the issue of what "more for your money" actually means. If it means which brand gets you out the door at a lower price, then the Subaru Uncharted Premium FWD wins, with a price of $36,445 including destination. However, if your particular use case requires AWD, then the dual-motor Toyota C-HR SE gets the nod with a price of $38,450 (incl. destination fees), which comes in at almost three grand less than the $41,245 Subaru Uncharted Sport.

That's before we even get to the two top trim levels, with the AWD Subaru Uncharted GT coming in at a hefty $45,285, while the Toyota C-HR XSE is priced much lower at $40,450. Of course, the devil is in the details, which means that both manufacturers can play tricks with what's standard and what's optional on these vehicles.