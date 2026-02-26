The 2026 Subaru Uncharted Can Be Fun Or Frugal, But Not Both

Toyota took the lead on the development of the C-HR/Uncharted twins, and it shows. The roiling body-side surfacing and reclining back window are big contrasts to the boxy fenders and upright rooflines that normally define small Subarus, while the hidden rear door handle is a carryover feature from the previous-generation C-HR. Still, it's an appealing design that can be a lot of things to a lot of people.

Like the Nissan Leaf, the Uncharted has the compact proportions of a hatchback, but is tall enough to justify its crossover marketing. Its 8.2 inches of ground clearance helps with that, and should come in handy on dirt roads. Subaru also did a good job of integrating its own styling cues, including headlights with six elements (representing the six stars in the Subaru logo) and a blanked-off grille. That grille is really the only indication this is an EV; designers just made an interesting-looking car (especially with the optional Habanero Orange Metallic paint) without getting caught up on trying to telegraph the powertrain type.

It might not be appropriate given this EV's name, but the Uncharted also dials back Subaru's typical body cladding for a cleaner, sportier look. That being said, there's quite a lot of shiny black plastic trim on the lower surfaces. And while GT models have distinctive 20-inch wheels, the 18-inch wheels on Premium and Sport models are hidden behind boring plastic aero covers.