This Tesla Model Y Feature Got One Unlucky Driver Pulled Over

The redesigned Tesla Model Y Juniper builds on the success of the first generation car, but it's mostly evolutionary rather than revolutionary. Tesla improved the car's range and efficiency, as well as giving the exterior a makeover with new headlight and new taillight designs. It's certainly not a radical departure from the original, but the new taillights were different enough to get one Model Y owner in trouble with law enforcement.

As first reported by Tesla Oracle, one owner said that a police officer pulled them over while they were driving and claimed that their car's taillights weren't illuminated. The cop was reportedly confused by the Model Y's taillight bar, claiming that the light cluster that houses the brake lights should also be illuminated at night. The owner pointed out that the taillight bar was in fact a design feature, and was supposed to serve as the primary taillight, but the officer still wasn't convinced.

In the end, the driver couldn't convince the officer that the taillight bar was a factory installation, and they were given a warning to get their car fixed, although they escaped a ticket. Although the officer was ultimately wrong in thinking that the taillight was faulty, it's not difficult to see where the confusion came from. The taillight bar reflects red light off the surface of the car rather than directly projecting it, which could easily confuse drivers, or cops, about its intended purpose.