13 Cars That Were Ruined By Their Ugly Tail Lights

There is no shortage of cars with styling that did not fare well in the eyes of the public. Pontiac's forlorn Aztek is perhaps the most prominent scapegoat when it comes to ugly cars. But unlike the Aztek, which looks unfortunate from every angle, there are cars out there that look good from the head-on perspective, and nice as you round the three-quarter angle into the profile, but then lose the thread around the back.

Specifically, we're talking about cars with ugly tail lights. These are the vehicles whose design tends to be undone thanks to strange, unusual, or just downright ugly tail lights. In some cases, the entire design, front-to-back, is questionable, but others, like the original Lexus IS, manage to look sharp from most angles except the rear-end. Now, judging a car's tail lights to be ugly or not is a purely subjective exercise and not all will agree. So please take my decidedly personal opinions with a grain of salt and without any offense. As the proverb says, "One man's trash is another man's treasure."