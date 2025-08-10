13 Of The Worst-Looking Pickup Trucks Ever Designed

Some trucks are among the weirdest pickups in the world. Other pickup trucks were way ahead of their time, and others became best-sellers. Whatever the case may be, one thing is certain: The pickup is quintessentially an American icon, and it'll remain that way unless the NHTSAs new regulations come to pass. Throughout the years, we've had several good-looking pickups from different manufacturers, but there have also been some epic design fails. The beauty of a well-designed pickup lies in simplicity. These vehicles are known for having clean, sharp lines, defined proportions, and an aura of capability.

When executed right, it gives the onlooker a sense of strength, reliability, and utility. When done wrong, it makes people question what the designers were doing in the development meetings. The worst offenders with regards to design share commonalities a lot of the times, such as bizarre proportions, complexity that was avoidable, or trying to have a finger in too many pies. This list is particularly painful because trucks are inherently difficult to get wrong. The formula is straightforward: massive engine, cab, bed, wheels, done. Somehow, talented designers and engineers have managed, against all odds, to make monstrosities.

These are 13 of the worst.