Pickup Trucks Won't Be The Same If These New Regulations Pass

Automotive safety has come a long way over the years. One of the key organizations responsible for many of the advances associated with this is the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). You may never have heard of it, but you've probably ridden in a car that is safer due to this government organization's influence. Per the NHTSA website, "Through enforcing vehicle performance standards and partnerships with state and local governments, NHTSA reduces deaths, injuries and economic losses from motor vehicle crashes."

That said, one criticism that has been repeatedly levied against the organization is that it has been entirely focused on the safety of passengers inside the vehicles and that it hasn't put nearly enough effort into protecting the lives of the pedestrians outside of them. This is particularly critical now since the number of reported pedestrian deaths has gone up to the highest it's been since 1981. Now it appears that's going to change.

The NHTSA has just proposed a new set of federal motor vehicle safety standards that are specifically designed to protect pedestrians who are struck by vehicles. Meeting these new standards would force many automotive dealers to rethink the way they design their vehicles, and it seems that pickup trucks would be among those that will have to change the most.

