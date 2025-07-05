Why Are Pickup Trucks Called 'Utes' In Australia?

By most measures, America is the undisputed king of pickup truck popularity. From working rigs to luxurious family haulers, pickup trucks fill our roads, our parking lots, and our dealership showrooms. The almighty Ford F-Series pickup has been at or near the top of America's car sales rankings for decades, with its GM and RAM competitors usually close behind. And that F-Series sales dominance shows no signs of slowing.

But America isn't the only place in the world that's had a unique appreciation for pickups. Australia (as well as New Zealand), also shares a distinct appreciation for trucks. While you'll find plenty of traditional, high-riding trucks in Australia, it's the ute that once defined and, for many, still symbolizes Australia's unique pickup truck culture.

What is a ute? It comes from the word 'utility' and was historically used to describe a car-based vehicle with an integrated, open pickup bed. However, in recent years, as the Australian-built utes have left the market, people in Australia and New Zealand have used the term to describe any sort of non-commercial pickup truck.