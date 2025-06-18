What's Ford's Number One Selling Vehicle In 2025 (So Far)?

Many automakers have had a rough start to 2025, with uncertainty around tariffs and weakening demand for EVs catching some automakers off-guard. Ford hasn't escaped the turmoil, and sent a note to its dealers in May saying that it was going to increase the prices of a trio of Mexico-built models, namely the Maverick, Bronco Sport, and Mustang Mach-E. That's bad news for buyers and dealers, as all three models have seen increased sales in early 2025 compared to 2024. Still, all three models fell a long way short of the sales figures of Ford's most popular vehicle, its F-Series pickup.

According to Ford's latest sales report, the brand has sold 342,971 F-Series pickup trucks from January through May 2025, almost a 20% increase on sales figures over the same period in 2024. However, the report doesn't separate figures for the models within the F-Series, aside from the F-150 Lightning, which has sold 10,829 units this year. That's significantly down on the 13,093 it had sold by the same time last year.