Does Ford Still Sell A Manual Transmission Car In 2025?

Manual transmissions used to be the standard in the automotive industry. No, really, they used to be called "standard" because they were the more common transmission, and often the only option. It was considered a rite of passage to learn how to operate a manual transmission, and in most cases, they were the less-expensive transmission choice in any given car. In 2025, however, the majority of manufacturers have made the switch to a lineup full of automatic transmissions only. From basic crossovers to family sedans, most cars you see on the road today use automatic transmissions — especially electric vehicles, where manuals aren't really an option. Thankfully, if you're an enthusiast who wants to shift their own gears though, there are still some manuals left in 2025.

Advertisement

For 2025, Ford has two cars left that still offer a manual transmission — the Mustang and the Bronco. Hot hatchbacks like the Focus ST and Focus RS have been retired, along with the rest of the Focus lineup, and pickup trucks like the Ranger and F-150 offer only automatic transmissions, so that just leaves the sporty muscle car and the off-road brawler. You have to do a bit of searching and selection to find a trim with a manual transmission, but it's there, and we'll help guide you to it.