How Many Cars Offer A Manual Transmission Option In 2025?

Manual-transmission vehicles were once the norm in the U.S., with 70% of American cars being stick-shift in 1942, while only 30% shifted automatically. Manual transmissions came with a steep learning curve, and handling the clutch, changing gears, and doing it all without stalling in traffic were skills not easy to master.

But fast forward to the modern era of travel, and numbers have drastically changed. The Autopian, a car culture website, reports that less than 30 manual-transmission-option cars are available in 2025. Much of that is due to the technology shift in favor of automatic, which once was far less efficient than manual, as well as more affordable and cheaper on gas. Thanks to automatic transmission technology bridging the gap, and drivers unwilling to do the work, manual transmission cars are now an endangered species. In 2025, fewer than 1% of new cars sold in the U.S. are stick-shift.

Drivers in other countries once overwhelmingly preferred manual transmissions, too. Motor1, a new- and used-car buyer's guide, pointed out in 2023 that 89% of new cars registered in Europe had featured manual transmission just a couple of decades earlier. Specific countries, such as France and Greece, were actually higher than that overall number, at 95%. But by 2022, those numbers had dropped drastically, with only 32% of new cars being stick-shift. Much of manual's European decline was attributed to the rise of electric cars, and congested traffic conditions that automatic handles more easily.

