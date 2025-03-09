How Many Cars Offer A Manual Transmission Option In 2025?
Manual-transmission vehicles were once the norm in the U.S., with 70% of American cars being stick-shift in 1942, while only 30% shifted automatically. Manual transmissions came with a steep learning curve, and handling the clutch, changing gears, and doing it all without stalling in traffic were skills not easy to master.
But fast forward to the modern era of travel, and numbers have drastically changed. The Autopian, a car culture website, reports that less than 30 manual-transmission-option cars are available in 2025. Much of that is due to the technology shift in favor of automatic, which once was far less efficient than manual, as well as more affordable and cheaper on gas. Thanks to automatic transmission technology bridging the gap, and drivers unwilling to do the work, manual transmission cars are now an endangered species. In 2025, fewer than 1% of new cars sold in the U.S. are stick-shift.
Drivers in other countries once overwhelmingly preferred manual transmissions, too. Motor1, a new- and used-car buyer's guide, pointed out in 2023 that 89% of new cars registered in Europe had featured manual transmission just a couple of decades earlier. Specific countries, such as France and Greece, were actually higher than that overall number, at 95%. But by 2022, those numbers had dropped drastically, with only 32% of new cars being stick-shift. Much of manual's European decline was attributed to the rise of electric cars, and congested traffic conditions that automatic handles more easily.
There are some quality options available for new and used manual-transmission cars
While manual-transmission cars once dominated U.S. roads, as of 2025, only Acura, Nissan, Honda, Toyota and a few other car manufacturers still offer manual transmission on select models. Even powerhouse muscle cars like the Chevrolet Camaro are now only available in automatic. So what options do you have if your heart's set on buying a new stick-shift car?
Road & Track revealed its list of best manual transmission cars in February, and the iconic Porsche 911 takes the top spot. Of course, the $224,495 price tag on the GT3 model will likely cause many readers to keep scrolling and if so, there are plenty of other options on the list. The classic Ford Mustang is much more affordable than the Porsche, at just over $48,000. But if that's still too rich, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is available, at a bit over $30,000.
Buyers looking for the best manual-transmission cars for under $30K can probably still find some great used options. The 2018 Honda Civic Type R is valued by Kelley Blue Book at around $27,000 and is hailed for its comfort and versatility. The 2022 Toyota Corolla SE is another great choice, at just under $20,000. But it's important to remember that car value can differ based on many factors, including your location and, of course, the condition of the car.