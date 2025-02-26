5 Of The Best Manual Transmission Cars For Under $30K
Want to feel more engaged when you drive and maybe save some gas while doing it? There's a reason that a lot of car enthusiasts insist on driving stick. Whether you're just learning to drive stick or you are looking for a cost-effective and enjoyable manual ride, there are some great vehicles out there that will run you $30,000 or less.
While there are still new cars available with a manual transmission — there's not a lot. In 2025, there are just 27 car models that come with manual transmissions, ranging from sports cars to pickups. Even back in 2021, they made up less than 1% of car sales — but that hasn't stopped driving enthusiasts from looking for manual cars old and new that give them an exhilarating driving experience.
Here are some manual cars that have been praised for their transmission, while also providing an enjoyable drive and reliability to car enthusiasts of all skill levels. These are cars that have positive reviews and very little complaints on sites like CarComplaints, have owners sharing memorable driving experiences on Reddit and other forums, and some that we've driven ourselves.
2018 Honda Civic Type R
The 2018 Honda Civic Type R received a standing ovation from SlashGear when it was first released in the United States, noting its highly tuned engine that produces 306 horsepower, smooth shifting from its six-speed, and aggressive styling. When paired with its Comfort mode and fuel efficiency, this is a great manual car for any driver — whether you're bringing your kids to soccer practice or taking it to the track.
On CarComplaints, you'll find a handful of submitted complaints, but they are largely focused on the 2018 Honda Civic Type R's AC not working. Not the most exciting issue to have, but that seems quite minimal when taking in the entire experience of driving the Type R. In Motor Trend's one-year review of the vehicle, the author even asked Honda to buy the car after using it to commute to work and canyon drives. More experienced drivers can easily tune its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine for an even more exhilarating drive.
Kelly Blue Book has the average price at $26,971. This price can fluctuate based on the car's condition and mileage, as well as where you live, among other factors.
2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata
From the 1990s to the present, the Miata has continued to be one of the happiest-looking cars ever designed. And your smile will be just as big as the MX-5's when you take it for a spin on the track or through a winding canyon road. SlashGear's review of the Miata even called it a "recipe for happiness." It may shock some car enthusiasts to hear so much praise for a car with such low horsepower (it's just 181 hp) but that's truly all this little guy needs.
The MX-5 is for manual enthusiasts, providing an engaging and exhilarating driving experience that can't be found in many newer vehicles thanks to its comfortable six-speed transmission. Being lightweight with low, soft suspension has left drivers continuously commenting on the Miata's exceptional handling. CarComplaints has zero reported complaints from 2023 MX-5 Miata owners — it's all smiles over here. The price range of a used 2023 in the U.S. is $24,865 to $27,036 (via Kelly Blue Book) depending on the trim, mileage, condition, and location of the car you're looking at.
2022 Toyota Corolla SE
If the Toyota Corolla was described in two words, it would be "forgiving" and "reliable." It's a Toyota after all. The hardy Corolla almost never has issues and lasts forever (figuratively speaking anyway) despite only costing $19,835 for the SE Sedan 4D trim according to Kelly Blue Book – this is the last year this trim had manual.
You may not be speeding around with a 169 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, but you can drive in peace on your work commute or road trip knowing that nothing will go wrong, and your ride will be smooth. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded this model with a five-star safety rating, so you'll feel secure in your roomy interior. Despite its wholesome driving experience, some drivers have noted that the Corolla SE offers a more connected feel than its competitors, letting in white noise and engine noises that make you focused on the environment around you.
2021 Subaru WRX
There's a reason that rally drivers are drawn to the WRX, with its high-performance and easily tunable turbocharged 2.0-liter Boxer engine and all-wheel drive. Paired with its six-speed manual, this is a car that you'll want to drive fast and hard. The handling and acceleration are impressive, but some of its critical reviews come from its bumpy and unrefined ride.
This can be seen as a plus, however, to certain drivers that want a much more immersive driving experience. Some WRX drivers even called it "raw." Even better, the 2021 WRX has a national average of $20,998 to $29,882 depending on the trim, mileage, and condition, according to Kelly Blue Book.
The manual version of the 2021 WRX is just one of those cars that gets you excited, especially when taking it on a winding road or spirited canyon drive. And you can luckily do this with ease of mind since there aren't many complaints about this year WRX. There aren't many common issues to expect, although the drivetrain has been reported here and there. Some WRX owners also noted some issues with the clutch slipping and creaking earlier than expected.
2021 Jeep Wrangler
The Jeep Wrangler is a fun off-road choice for manual drivers, enjoyed by its owners due to its visceral experience. It can be a bit bumpy and the steering is not the best, but that's part of the fun. One customer left a review on Edmunds that said they would even find excuses to drive to experience the 2021 Jeep Wrangler again, thanks to its zippy and sporty style powered by a 285 hp V6. Driving off-road in the summer with the top down is worth all of the possible issues for many drivers. Even highway driving is fun in the Jeep Wrangler, however, with one owner noting that they are sitting higher than most cars on the road for added visibility.
The six-speed 2021 Jeep Wrangler has some recalls to keep in mind, including its clutch pressure plate overheating. While it may not be the most reliable option on the list, Jeep drivers will often say it's worth it. Customers note that it has smooth shifting and a useful reverse lockout feature. Just remember to wave to other Jeep drivers if you see them.
If you want to join the Jeep waving club, you can get a 2021 Jeep Wrangler for an average price of $25,929 (although Kelly Blue Book states the higher trims can reach above this article's $30,000 limit, which is likely worth it based on a SlashGear review of the Rubicon 392).
How we chose these cars
Manual cars are becoming a thing of the past — especially as EVs continue to take over. But there's something special about driving a manual (hence why some EVs even imitate the shifting sound despite having no gears). While a lot of new cars don't offer manual anymore, there are luckily plenty of older cars still around to enjoy driving off-road, on winding mountain paths, and on the track.
We chose the cars on this list for their variety of offerings and styles (the Jeep Wrangler is for adventurous drivers that want to be fully engaged with their environment, while the Toyota Corolla is best suited for someone who wants a reliable, comfortable, and enjoyable drive to work). We then checked out customer reviews on CarComplaints and other official sites, as well as discussions on Reddit and other forums, to get a good idea of the manual experience owners had with these cars.