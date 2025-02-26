5 Of The Best Manual Transmission Cars For Under $30K

Want to feel more engaged when you drive and maybe save some gas while doing it? There's a reason that a lot of car enthusiasts insist on driving stick. Whether you're just learning to drive stick or you are looking for a cost-effective and enjoyable manual ride, there are some great vehicles out there that will run you $30,000 or less.

While there are still new cars available with a manual transmission — there's not a lot. In 2025, there are just 27 car models that come with manual transmissions, ranging from sports cars to pickups. Even back in 2021, they made up less than 1% of car sales — but that hasn't stopped driving enthusiasts from looking for manual cars old and new that give them an exhilarating driving experience.

Here are some manual cars that have been praised for their transmission, while also providing an enjoyable drive and reliability to car enthusiasts of all skill levels. These are cars that have positive reviews and very little complaints on sites like CarComplaints, have owners sharing memorable driving experiences on Reddit and other forums, and some that we've driven ourselves.

