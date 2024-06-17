15 New Cars Still Available With A Manual Transmission

Gone are the days when manual transmissions were faster than their automatic siblings. Today's lightning-fast automatics, like Porsche's PDK, can outperform even the most skilled driver. While automatic transmissions make fantastic track machines by shaving precious seconds off lap times, manual transmissions offer a different kind of appeal.

For driving enthusiasts, there's something irreplaceable about the satisfying clicks and the feeling of being in complete control with three pedals and a stick. It's not about efficiency but the pure connection between car and driver.

Fortunately, the manual isn't dead. Automakers like BMW, Acura, Honda, and Toyota are keeping the flame alive, offering them in a wider range of vehicles – from sports cars to SUVs to hatchbacks to sedans. Today, we'll explore this thriving niche, showcasing new cars that let you command every shift. This isn't an exhaustive list, but it highlights the exciting options available for those who crave the engaging world of the manual transmission.