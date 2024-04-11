The Real Reason The Ford Bronco Was Discontinued After O.J. Simpson's Murder Trial

Nearly 30 years ago — in 1994 — a white Ford Bronco with O.J. Simpson as its passenger became the center of national media attention after a televised chase beamed live across America was watched by an estimated 95 million viewers. The infamous chase — eventually leading to Simpson's arrest — also resulted in heightened consumer interest in the 2-door compact SUV.

While the Ford Bronco was doing reasonably well before the televised chase, the sudden media attention led to a sudden sales spurt for the vehicle. Sales jumped from a respectable 30,000 units in 1993 to an impressive 37,000 units the following year. Such a sales spurt is usually unheard of in the automobile industry, and experts attributed the heightened media attention on the Bronco as one of the main reasons for the sales spike.

However, a little over two years after the chase, Ford abruptly pulled the plug on the Bronco lineup. It was rumored that negative press from the Bronco being part of the chase led to the demise of the model. This was a reasonable thought, given that the Bronco was still doing respectable numbers for Ford. In fact, in the last year of production (1996), Ford sold more than 28,000 units.

It would take Ford more than two decades — 25 years, to be precise — to revive the Ford Bronco marquee when the company relaunched the car as a compact SUV in 2-door and 4-door configurations in 2021. Despite its eventual comeback, questions remain about Ford's 1996 decision to discontinue the Bronco. Did it really have anything to do with the O.J. Simpson chase? Let's investigate.