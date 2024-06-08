Every Honda Model Powered By The K20 Engine

Honda's line of K-Series four-cylinder engines is one of the Japanese automaker's most noteworthy, and can be found under the hoods of a broad range of Honda models. It was first introduced at the turn of the century but thanks to its popularity with buyers and impressive efficiency, it's still in use today. Efficiency is far from the K-Series' only talent, however -– many K-Series variants are also considered highly reliable and readily tunable, which has made them a long-time favorite with enthusiasts.

The K20 is the 2.0L variant of the line, and has been built in a number of distinct iterations over its more than two decades on sale. It has appeared in various Acura models and even in a highly modified form at the core of the crazy Ariel Atom, but here we're focusing only on the Honda models it has appeared in to date. From a track-ready hot hatch to a JDM minivan, the K-Series is more prolific across Honda's range than many enthusiasts might initially assume.