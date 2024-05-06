8 Of The Weirdest Fake Engine Sounds In Electric Cars
Electric vehicles certainly seem to be the way of the future. More people are buying them, and while there are still questions about whether the United States is ready for an EV revolution, these autos aren't going away any time soon. Teslas and similar cars have electric motors, which is a big reason why they're so much better for the environment. There's also one difference between this kind of motor and the traditional combustion models most people associate with cars — electric builds don't make noise.
On one hand, it can be part of the charm. Electric car owners don't have to worry about contributing to noise pollution because their cars run silent. On the other hand, many drivers like feeling like they're behind the wheel of a vehicle with a powerful engine under the hood. The quietness can also be dangerous because other people may not be able to hear that an electric car is barreling toward them.
This is why many electric car manufacturers incorporate fake engine noises. People can hear the car coming, and it also gives the driver a greater sense they're operating a genuine hot rod. Of course, not all these fake sounds are great. In fact, some of them are downright baffling. From noises directly installed in a car's system to customized sounds with unique clamor, here are some of the weirdest fake engine sounds we've managed to find.
Tesla says 'Bruh'
There are numerous little-known Tesla features every owner should use, from the built-in dashcam to the boombox mode. One of the most essential is the Pedestrian Warning System, which is when the vehicle emits a sound so that blind individuals will know when a Tesla approaches since electric cars are naturally so quiet. This can be especially burdensome in parking lots when someone may need to cross a section to get to their car and not realize a Tesla is coming. Naturally, the PWS can consist of simple engine noises, but YouTuber Fawcette showed how the sound can be something far funnier (if not a tad rude).
Fawcette provides a rundown of all the various noises someone can customize in their Tesla, including a horn that references old memes. He also changes the sound that comes from the PWS to say "Bruh" that anyone on the outside can hear. He demonstrates this by driving slowly around a parking lot, and sure enough, the Tesla repeatedly says, "Bruh." It's a fun, cheeky addition that's probably even more hilarious if it makes that sound right after someone cuts him off in traffic.
Granted, while the law simply states how the car has to make some kind of noise, having it say "Bruh" seems counterintuitive when actually trying to assist blind people. @zquklikesbread jokingly points out this flaw in the comments: "Ah yes a blind person would hear the bruh and go like: This is a car." Whether the sound effect gets a ton of use or not, it makes for a humorous YouTube video.
Ioniq 5 N's future sounds
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N comes with some incredibly cool features we wish every car had. However, it also comes with one that's standard in every electric car — an assortment of fake engine sounds. The YouTube channel "CarSauce" uploaded a video to YouTube Shorts to show off these noises, and while it seems as though it was intended to show off how cool they are, one noise might make people scratch their heads.
The user shows that there are several sounds to choose from, and the first one he selects is called "Ignition." After pressing down on the accelerator, the noise that plays is almost akin to a toy car or a vehicle in a video game. It's a high-pitched squealing sound that kind of sounds like it has a bell attached. It sounds less like a car is revving up and more like you just entered a circus and are about to lose some money on some rigged games.
The fake engine noises can be heard outside of the Ioniq 5 N, so everyone you drive past can hear the sound, too. "CarSauce" mentions at the top of the video how EVs don't have to be boring — and it would definitely be hard to ignore such a sound whizzing past you.
Abarth 500e sounds stronger than it looks
The Abarth 500e was precisely the hot hatch many car enthusiasts were waiting for. With a small, sporty design and a vibrant neon green paint job, this electric vehicle demands attention on the road. And it demands attention for more than just its looks — it also comes with a fake engine noise that sounds a bit grander than what you see on the surface.
It's a pretty small commuter car that doesn't necessarily need to sound like a big muscle car, but that's what the fake noises project. Without looking, you'd expect to see some big, nasty car careening down the road, but then it's a cute little green electric car that looks like it couldn't harm a fly. This discrepancy has proven to be a hard pill to swallow for some. YouTuber "RonsRides" uploaded a video showing off the sound, and @JStryker7 commented, "LOL ... I really don't know how I feel about this. It's either dumb af, or it's hilarious. If it's hilarious, it goes perfectly with recent Abarth history."
It may very well supposed to be intentionally hilarious, considering that the 2024 Abarth 500e has a big personality to make up for its small range. After all, you know what they say: Big things come in small packages.
Tesla sounds like a Hellcat
A certain image comes into people's minds when they hear the term "muscle car," and the Dodge Hellcat epitomizes that depiction. Everything you need to know about the Hellcat can be found in its Hemi V8 engine, which is capable of attaining more than 800 horsepower. It's no wonder why it's the envy of other car owners, and it also makes sense why a Tesla owner would want to emulate that Hemi engine sound in their own electric car — even if there is a slight caveat.
The YouTube channel "DragTimes" has a video showing the host customizing his Tesla's engine sound to be reminiscent of a Hellcat. The only issue comes when he has to back the car out of the driveway. It makes the standard Tesla humming sound, which it emits whenever it's in reverse — alongside the sputtering noise of a Hellcat Hemi engine. The two sounds don't exactly go together. Even when the car starts moving forward without the humming sound, the sound is more like an idling Hellcat that's having trouble accelerating to 45 miles per hour.
Naturally, viewers rushed to the comment section to make jokes, like this one from @josephhudson8211: "This is like vegans trying to re-create meat." For others, the video shows how easy it is to customize the fake Tesla engine noise, with some people offering some hilarious alternatives, like Peter Griffin from "Family Guy" laughing.
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee almost sounds like a banshee
When it comes to fake engine noises from electric cars, a major consensus seems to be that they're just unnecessary. A genuine engine revving under the hood is one thing, but with many electric vehicles, the artificial noises tend to sound completely fake, almost as though they're a sound effect being used in a movie or TV show. And that's was the conclusion of a review of the fake sounds that come with an electric Dodge Charger.
YouTube channel "Guys Talking Cars" had the chance to review the vehicle at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in 2022. As the car rotates, the driver presses down on the pedal, and it almost sounds like an autotuned tiger roaring. At one point, it reaches a tone that's so high-pitched it almost feels like only dogs would be able to hear it.
The reviewer of the channel didn't hold back his thoughts: "It's clearly fake. I was hoping it sounded better than that a little bit. But it's bad." To be clear, the machinery of the Dodge car itself seems fine, but he slammed to company for trying to turn the sound into something it's not. YouTube commenters seemed to agree.
Audi e-tron goes full spaceship
"The Jetsons" foresaw a future where people get around in flying cars. Such flying vehicles may come sooner than expected, with numerous start-ups working on the technology, but for now, people will have to make do with futuristic-looking electric cars. While a lot of fake electric car sounds try to emulate older vehicles, there's something to be said of noises that instead look toward the future.
A good example is the humming Tesla's emit to warn people when they're in reverse. However, the Audi e-tron takes it a step further by having a similar futuristic hum in both forward and reverse. "Car Tech Connect" shows this off in a YouTube video, and it almost sounds like a spaceship. It's similar to what's found in many different types of EVs, but the Audi e-tron sounds just different enough to really catch people off guard.
YouTuber @savagelettuceofficial offered this anecdote about hearing it for the first time: "First time I heard it as they accelerated past me (my street has an incline) it freaked me out as it was so different than anything I've heard before." Other commenters also seemed far more forgiving of this fake engine noise than others, probably because it's trying to do its own thing. It's a bit weird, but as these types of cars (and sounds) become more commonplace on the road, people will probably get used to them.
Kia EV6 goes a tad spooky
There's a musical conceit typically associated with horror movies called the Drone of Dread. It's essentially a low, sustained note that creates a sense of tension and unease. It's been used to great effect in a number of films, including "The Thing" and "Nope," and when listening to one of the fake engine sounds of the Kia EV6, one can't help but be reminded of this droning noise.
YouTube channel "Technically Jeff" demonstrates several of the sounds the Kia EV6 can emit while driving down a stretch of road. There are three main ones — Stylish, Cyber, and Dynamic. The last one emits arguably the strangest sound because at a certain point in the video, it sounds like that Drone of Dread — one long note played continuously. It definitely doesn't help matters that the guy is driving at night, which gives the entire section of the video an eerie vibe.
Being reminded of the Drone of Dread might be relative, though. Several people in the comments mention how the Dynamic sound is their favorite, so to each their own. But if you feel uneasy while watching that YouTube clip, that might be the explanation why.
Mercedes EQE has an odd decrescendo
The Mercedes EQE doesn't have just another fake engine sound — it comes equipped with a serene "soundscape" thanks to its Burmester® surround sound system, offering several different options on par with others on this list. However, there's something a bit unusual about the Silver Waves setting. Mercedes-Benz describes it as a "sensuous and clean sound," but there's a bit more to it.
Carlo Krüger demonstrated several of the noises on YouTube, with the first one being Silver Waves. When the vehicle is actively accelerating, it emits an almost futuristic sound. That's to be expected, but when the pedal isn't going to the metal, something else happens. Listen closely, and you can hear what almost sounds like auditory waves coming from the car. We suppose that's where the "soundscape" got its name from, and it nearly creates a sensation of being in a dream or floating over some clouds.