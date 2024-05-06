8 Of The Weirdest Fake Engine Sounds In Electric Cars

Electric vehicles certainly seem to be the way of the future. More people are buying them, and while there are still questions about whether the United States is ready for an EV revolution, these autos aren't going away any time soon. Teslas and similar cars have electric motors, which is a big reason why they're so much better for the environment. There's also one difference between this kind of motor and the traditional combustion models most people associate with cars — electric builds don't make noise.

On one hand, it can be part of the charm. Electric car owners don't have to worry about contributing to noise pollution because their cars run silent. On the other hand, many drivers like feeling like they're behind the wheel of a vehicle with a powerful engine under the hood. The quietness can also be dangerous because other people may not be able to hear that an electric car is barreling toward them.

This is why many electric car manufacturers incorporate fake engine noises. People can hear the car coming, and it also gives the driver a greater sense they're operating a genuine hot rod. Of course, not all these fake sounds are great. In fact, some of them are downright baffling. From noises directly installed in a car's system to customized sounds with unique clamor, here are some of the weirdest fake engine sounds we've managed to find.