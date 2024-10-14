How Rare Is A Chevy SSR? Here's How Many Units Were Made
Numerous strong vehicles of different varieties have donned the Chevrolet badge throughout the last 11 decades. While many of the brand's offerings have stuck around for the long haul and are still given new models on a yearly basis, others haven't been so lucky. There's a laundry list of Chevy vehicles out there that were retired before their time. Among these are a handful that remain so beloved that they're considered the cars that Chevrolet should have never discontinued. Take, for example, the Chevrolet Super Sport Roadster, often referred to simply as the Chevy SSR.
The oddity that is the Chevy SSR kicked off its run in 2003, standing out not only from Chevy's lineup at the time, but pretty much anything on the road from any company. Combining elements of a convertible and a pickup truck, this unique ride failed to catch on in the way the minds behind it hoped it would. Thus, the SSR was deemed a failure for several reasons, and General Motors, Chevy's parent company, had it take a bow in 2006. Its final production number left it a not-so-easy-to-find piece for those who want it. While sources claim differing numbers of SSRs produced, most agree the final amount is somewhere in the 24,150 to 24,180 range. It's anyone's guess as to how many remain.
With roughly just over 24,000 units produced across its brief production run, the Chevy SSR may not be incredibly rare, especially compared to other rare classic Chevys every car collector wants, but it's worth a nice chunk of change all the same.
The remaining SSRs out there are worth a decent amount of money
Back when the Chevrolet SSR was available brand-new, it wasn't exactly cheap — especially for something so out of the ordinary, visually speaking. The 2003 model cost around $42,000, with the 2004 and 2005 models staying in that same neighborhood. The 2006 edition dropped a bit at just over $39,000, but evidently, it wasn't enough to keep the SSR going into 2007 and beyond. Now nearly two decades beyond its retirement, SSRs haven't completely held their value, regardless of the model year attached. If you have one or you're looking to buy one, however, it's worth noting that they're still worth a decent amount of money.
According to Classic.com, the cheapest SSR model year based on average sales is the 2004. With 121 sales in the past five years, it has hovered around the $24,055 territory. The 2003 model year follows with an average sale price of $27,103 based on 60 sales, with 2005 coming next at an average of $30,301 on 96 sales worth of data. The closest to retaining its original MSRP is the 2006 model, which boasts an average of $35,735 with 43 sold in the past five years. Seeing as General Motors will probably never build another SSR, if you want one, you're more or less at the mercy of the secondary market and prices akin to the ones mentioned here.
The Chevrolet SSR wasn't around long, nor was it made in exceptionally high quantities, but it remains well-remembered by Chevy enthusiasts. As evidenced by the volume of sales made throughout the past few years, there's still demand out there for this oddball vehicle.