How Rare Is A Chevy SSR? Here's How Many Units Were Made

Numerous strong vehicles of different varieties have donned the Chevrolet badge throughout the last 11 decades. While many of the brand's offerings have stuck around for the long haul and are still given new models on a yearly basis, others haven't been so lucky. There's a laundry list of Chevy vehicles out there that were retired before their time. Among these are a handful that remain so beloved that they're considered the cars that Chevrolet should have never discontinued. Take, for example, the Chevrolet Super Sport Roadster, often referred to simply as the Chevy SSR.

The oddity that is the Chevy SSR kicked off its run in 2003, standing out not only from Chevy's lineup at the time, but pretty much anything on the road from any company. Combining elements of a convertible and a pickup truck, this unique ride failed to catch on in the way the minds behind it hoped it would. Thus, the SSR was deemed a failure for several reasons, and General Motors, Chevy's parent company, had it take a bow in 2006. Its final production number left it a not-so-easy-to-find piece for those who want it. While sources claim differing numbers of SSRs produced, most agree the final amount is somewhere in the 24,150 to 24,180 range. It's anyone's guess as to how many remain.

With roughly just over 24,000 units produced across its brief production run, the Chevy SSR may not be incredibly rare, especially compared to other rare classic Chevys every car collector wants, but it's worth a nice chunk of change all the same.

