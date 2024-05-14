6 Of The Rarest Classic Chevys Every Car Collector Wants

When General Motors founder William Durant teamed up with Swiss race driver Louis Chevrolet to form a new car company in 1911, they borrowed Chevrolet's name for their venture. Their first car, the 1912 Classic Six, cost $2,150, which equates to almost $70,000 today. Since then, Chevy has produced more than 200 million cars, trucks, and SUVs. The Suburban jump-started the SUV era in 1935 and has been in production through 12 generations and 89 years, making it the longest continuously sold nameplate in automotive history. The Corvette came along in 1953 and is now in its eighth generation.

As the muscle car era flourished, Chevy followed the 'Vette up with beasts like the Camaro, Chevelle, and Nova. Although overall production numbers for Chevrolet products are large, there are some years and models that saw limited runs and are highly prized by collectors. Here are six Chevys that deserve a place in the most exclusive of garages.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 2.0]