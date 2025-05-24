10 Of The Fastest Accelerating Pickup Trucks, Ranked By 0-60 Times
Most drivers want their pickup trucks to be practical work-ready vehicles, and those two things are not usually associated with speed. However, for the few that are willing to compromise on practicality in order to earn bragging rights at the stoplights, there are plenty of options from both the past and present to pick from. Many of the latest ultra-fast trucks are EVs, although there's still some gas-powered trucks that post acceleration times up there with their electric counterparts.
Major automakers have been producing fast trucks for several decades now, although compared to other segments, the idea of a factory-built hot rod truck is still a relatively new one. The switch to electrification has also allowed a host of new names to enter the fray, competing against the top-spec offerings from major manufacturers. Whether they were created by industry giants or relative newcomers to the truck world, these 10 trucks are all among the fastest that Americans have been able to buy to date.
GMC Syclone – 5.3 seconds
It might not be particularly fast compared to the leading performance trucks of today, but the GMC Syclone was groundbreaking when it was launched in 1991. A memorable comparison by Car and Driver saw the Syclone take on the Ferrari 348ts in a performance battle, where it came out on top in several key metrics. This was unheard of for a production pickup truck at the time, and it was made all the more impressive by the fact that the Syclone was around five times cheaper than the Ferrari. In the performance comparison, the Syclone hit a 0-60 mph time of 5.3 seconds, while the 348ts could only manage a best of 6.0 seconds.
Its speed was possible thanks to its combination of an all-wheel drive system and a 4.3-liter V6 engine generating 280 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. The Syclone's remarkable performance did seriously hinder its usability as a standard truck, with its official payload capacity being just 500 lb and its ride being rougher than other trucks. However, that was mostly beside the point. This wasn't a truck that anyone would be buying to do truck stuff. Instead, they'd be buying it to embarrass exotic car owners at the stoplights, and to have a blast while they were doing so.
Ford F-150 SVT Lightning – 5.1 seconds
Ford built two generations of the gas-powered F-150 SVT Lightning before reusing the name for its top-spec electric truck. The second generation, launched in 1999, pushed out 380 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque, and hit a 5.1 second 0-60 mph sprint when tested by MotorTrend.
Unlike its biggest competitor, the Dodge Ram SRT-10, the F-150 SVT Lightning could also tow like a regular truck, although in other aspects its truck credentials were compromised. Most notably, the low stance and wide tires meant that the Lightning had to be kept within the confines of asphalt, and away from the rutted tracks that other F-150 trucks would handle with ease.
Although the Ram SRT-10 bested the F-150 SVT Lightning in a straight line, both trucks packed enough punch to take on sports cars and win. Even a Corvette Z06 could only pull slightly ahead of the Ford, with a 0-60 mph time just 0.4 seconds faster.
Dodge Ram SRT-10 – 4.9 seconds
Beating Ford at its own game in the hot rod truck segment was no easy task, but Dodge achieved it by equipping its Ram SRT-10 with the monstrous V10 engine from the Dodge Viper. Even on paper, its superiority is clear: the F-150 SVT Lightning of the same era made 380 hp, while the Ram SRT-10 churned out 500 horsepower. Car and Driver tested the truck and reported a 0-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds.
Like virtually all other high-powered trucks, the Ram SRT-10 wasn't particularly good for everyday truck stuff. No towing package was offered, and its harsh ride meant that longer journeys could become an endurance test. But again, like all other high-powered trucks, it's not like any buyers were too concerned about those things. Its $45,795 starting price — equivalent to around $79,000 in today's money — put it out of reach for many truck buyers, and closer to typical sports car pricing. It might have lacked the handling finesse and low-slung driving position of a typical sports car, but it certainly wasn't lacking in power.
Ram 1500 TRX – 4.5 seconds
Much to the dismay of fans of the brand, Ram announced in 2023 that it was discontinuing the 1500 TRX after the 2024 model year. A commemorative Final Edition was launched, which added some new paint options and unique trim, but didn't alter the 702 hp 6.2-liter V8 under the hood. That V8 was mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that could fling the TRX from 0-60 in an officially quoted 4.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 118 mph.
The TRX was a very different beast to Dodge's previous high-powered truck, the Ram SRT-10, most notably because the TRX was designed to be fast across any terrain. The Ram SRT-10 was best kept on dry asphalt roads, but the TRX could tackle dunes, mud, or gravel, thanks to its beefy off-road tires and lifted suspension. Also unlike the SRT-10, the TRX offered niceties such as a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and parking assist.
While the name sounds like it might have been derived from a dinosaur or some mysterious acronym, TRX doesn't actually stand for anything in particular. Instead, designers reportedly chose the name because they were on a tight timeline and already had rights to it, since it had appeared previously on a Dodge truck.
Toyota Tundra TRD Supercharged – 4.4 seconds
Toyota might not be the first brand that most enthusiasts think of in regards to production hot rod trucks, but its Toyota Tundra TRD Supercharged was faster than many would assume. Long after the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning and Dodge Ram SRT-10 had first made their mark, Toyota decided it was ready to bring the fight to the Americans with a high horsepower version of its full-size pickup. One 2008 example tested by MotorTrend was clocked at 504 hp, which was enough to give the Toyota a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds. Under its hood was the same 5.7-liter V8 in other Tundra trucks, albeit modified with plenty of parts from Toyota's TRD performance catalog.
The Tundra TRD Supercharged was not marketed by Toyota as a separate model, and instead had to be specially requested as a customer-designed package through a Toyota dealer. As a result, there's no way to know exactly how many examples were built, and each one will likely be slightly different. Although, they shouldn't be difficult to single out, as it's safe to assume that any 2008 Tundra that can shred its tires at a moment's notice has probably been given the TRD treatment.
Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat – 3.8 seconds
It might not be quite as luxurious inside as the top-spec Platinum, but the Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat is reportedly the fastest electric F-150 trim, with a 3.8 second 0-60 mph time according to MotorTrend. When we took the F-150 Lightning for a first drive at launch, we found it to be mostly typical for a Ford truck, albeit with an infotainment system borrowed from the Mustang Mach-E. It also boasted several useful features that gas counterparts don't have, such as its ability to function as a giant backup battery to power homes in case of a power outage.
The F-150 Lightning's sales figures have been slipping since the start of 2025, with other rivals entering the market. Many of those rivals either offer more power, more range, or a mix of both. Ford will likely give the truck an overhaul in the near future to keep it competitive against its rivals, but for now, buyers looking for a fast accelerating EV truck have several even faster options at their disposal.
Ford F-150 Raptor R – 3.6 seconds
Most of the very fastest accelerating pickup trucks are all-electric, but the Ford F-150 Raptor R is an outlier. A test by Car and Driver saw it hit 0-60 mph in just 3.6 seconds, making it comfortably the fastest accelerating gas-powered truck on sale today. Its 5.2-liter V8 engine can also be found under the hood of the top-spec Shelby Mustang, and it turns the F-150 into a fearsomely capable dune-bashing super truck. After spending the day driving the truck through the dune at full throttle and jumping it over a crest or two, it's not hard to see why someone with a big enough wallet would want to pay six figures for the truck.
While the regular F-150 Raptor starts from around $82,000, the Raptor R package commands a $31,925 premium. That drags its starting price up to $113,620, and that's before you add any additional options. It might be pricey, but no other truck on the market combines straight line speed and all-terrain capability into such a brutally effective package.
GMC Hummer EV Pickup – 3.0 seconds
One of the earlier entrants into the high-powered electric pickup world, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup gets sillier the deeper you dig into its spec sheet. Its 3 second 0-60 mph time is enough to make it faster off the line than a Ferrari Enzo. It's far more powerful than the Enzo too, with the Hummer boasting 1,000 hp, as opposed to the Ferrari's 650 hp. Taking an Enzo anywhere outside of smooth, flowing roads would seem unthinkable to most owners, but the Hummer remains just as happy on a rutted gravel trail as it is on an empty highway.
When the highway gets busy, it's less at home, since its sheer size makes it a handful to squeeze through traffic. Still, the many cameras it offers go some way to offsetting its footprint. The Hummer is no longer as unique as it once was, and other EV pickups have now launched with equally outlandish power outputs and acceleration figures. However, the Hummer's futuristic styling sets it apart even in a crowd of other EV pickups, making it just as easily recognizable as its gas-powered predecessor.
Tesla Cybertruck – 2.6 seconds
By now, most enthusiasts — and indeed much of the general public — will already have firm opinions about the Tesla Cybertruck. Love it or loathe it, there's no denying that it's exceptionally fast off the line. Tesla claims an official 0-60 mph time of 2.6 seconds for the top-spec Cyberbeast, which makes it the second-fastest EV pickup on the market. On paper, it's capable of doing truck stuff too, with a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds and a variety of drive modes for different surfaces.
There has already been plenty of debate about whether that on-paper ability translates into real-world ability, and plenty of evidence to suggest that it might not be as capable on rough terrain as some owners think it is. Rather than risk being the subject of yet another article with the headline, "Cybertruck gets stuck..." owners would probably be better off sticking to showing off their truck's capabilities on smoother terrain, where its acceleration remains (nearly) unrivaled.
Rivian R1T – 2.5 seconds
The only truck with a faster claimed 0-60 mph time than the Cyberbeast is Rivian's second generation Quad Motor R1T, which the brand says can reach 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. It packs 1,025 hp but, at the time of writing, it's still listed as "coming soon" on the brand's website. The R1T Tri, which is already in production, sports a claimed 2.9 second 0-60 mph time and 850 hp. It starts from $99,900.
SlashGear's Chris Davies has spent time with the original generation of the quad-motor R1T at its launch in 2021 and more recently with the more affordable dual-motor version, and neither of those write-ups feature the words, "it needs to be even faster." Still, the folks at Rivian clearly thought that was the case, and the result is the fastest electric truck on the market. At least, until the next fresh-faced competitor shaves a few further tenths off that 0-60 mph time.
How we picked the fastest accelerating trucks
There are plenty of fast accelerating one-offs and custom truck builds out there, but to compile this list, we focused on offerings from major manufacturers only, and excluded tuners. The 0-60 mph times listed here are either quoted from the manufacturer or, if no officially quoted time was available, from a third-party test by either MotorTrend or Car and Driver. The real-world 0-60 mph time of any truck will vary based on a wide variety of factors, including road conditions, tires, and the skill of a driver, so these figures should always be considered estimates.
This isn't intended to be an exhaustive list of every fast accelerating truck, but simply an overview of ten notable fast trucks from past and present. Price figures for trucks that are currently in production might be subject to change, particularly with the quickly evolving nature of the current government's tariff plans.