GMC's Rocket Pick-Up: The History Behind The Lighting Fast Syclone

Nowadays, it's easy to take performance trucks for granted with mega-horsepower brutes like the Ram TRX and Ford Raptor available to anybody with a thick enough wallet, but thirty years ago, the idea was a fresh concept. Sure, some muscle trucks existed — particularly from Dodge in the late 1970s — but power was still limited by antiquated smog-era V8 engines and they didn't have the cornering ability to back up their straight-line gusto, such as it was. The groundbreaking GMC Syclone would change the public's perception of the humble pickup truck, but how did it all begin?

In recent years, GMC has cultivated an image of producing trucks and SUVs that are more upscale than its corporate cousin, Chevrolet. But back in the late 1980s, the brand flirted with an alternate approach of being the sporty counterpart to Chevy's trucks. The blank canvas it chose for the experiment was the S-15 compact pickup truck, a nearly identical sibling to Chevrolet's S-10 truck. To lessen confusion over the similar monickers, the S-15 was later renamed Sonoma.

In the late-1980s, a GMC designer named William Davis penned a lowrider S-15 show truck that surely had to represent the pinnacle of mini-trucks from that decade. It was all-white with white mesh wheels, the ubiquitous pink "pulse" graphic running down the side, and a Trans-Am style wing affixed to a fiberglass tonneau covering the cargo bed. If you could get over the now-dated looks, the prototype Syclone's most important feature resided under the hood: a 3.8 liter turbocharged V6 lifted directly from Buick's famed Grand National muscle car.