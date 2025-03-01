The 12 Most Powerful Minivans, Ranked By Horsepower
Minivans were once deemed the future of transportation. Super practical, yet relatively compact, they offered more seating than regular cars, and significantly larger cargo areas. But at some point, they lost their mojo. Stereotypes and popular perception played a huge role here — minivans were simply not cool enough.
High-riding crossovers and SUVs were also to blame. People thought they were cooler, and more adventurous. What they didn't know is that minivans offered superior performance for most tasks compared to today's car-based SUVs. They were more practical and more spacious, and better to drive, thanks to the lower road clearance. And despite being viewed as slow, modern minivans have quite a lot of oomph packed under their short hoods.
Don't believe us? In this piece, we're looking at 12 of the most powerful minivans, and ranking them by horsepower. We included gas, hybrid, and electric models, but also threw in some one-offs to show you that minivans can be spicy. Pay attention, because some of the minivans listed here will give your SUV a run for its money in a straight line and make you think twice about your next car purchase.
12. Honda Odyssey (2017-present): 280 hp
Although Honda tried to add some flair with the latest Odyssey's unique window line, it's still far from a cool vehicle. This might be the most non-descript minivan currently on sale. But don't let the dull styling fool you into thinking the Odyssey is boring to drive. With a potent 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 that produces 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, Honda's minivan is quite sprightly in a straight line. Paired to a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic, the V6 propels the Odyssey to 60 mph in just 6.4 seconds, according to testing conducted by Car and Driver.
But this minivan is not a one-trick pony. Reviewers also praise the handling, calling it the best minivan to drive. Although sharp and agile, the Odyssey remains a comfortable cruiser, with smooth and quiet ride, so your family will be happy, too. Speaking of which, the space on offer inside this thing is next level. Each of the three rows is super spacious, and you can slide the second-row seats front-to-back and side-to-side for multiple seating configurations. You can even turn them into two separate chairs. The cabin is super-practical, too, with numerous storage areas, household power outlets, and HDMI interface.
There is one issue with the Odyssey, though: frequent gas station visits. The 3.5-liter V6 is the only available powertrain — no hybrid here, sorry — and you are looking at 19-mpg city and 28-mpg highway. Oh, and Honda thought adding all-wheel drive wasn't necessary.
11. Chrysler Pacifica (2016-present): 287 hp
Much like its Honda counterpart, the Chrysler Pacifica is getting a little long in the tooth. It look still looks fresh thanks to its more elegant design, but when our own Alex Hevesy reviewed the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica, he found it not particularly exciting to drive. And it because wasn't the plug-in hybrid powertrain, because with 260 hp on tap and instant electric torque, it pulled quite well.
But you won't buy a minivan for an exciting drive. The Pacifica is very spacious inside, and hugely practical. It has a built-in vacuum cleaner to take care of your Oreo crumbs, and Stow 'n Go seats, which neatly disappear into the floor to reveal a flat loading surface. To have these magical seats, though, you'll need to opt for the regular gas model, which packs a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 287 hp. Per Car and Driver's testing, the Pacifica reaches 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, half a second quicker than the plug-in hybrid. Both engine options come exclusively with a nine-speed automatic.
The tables turn when it comes to efficiency. The PHEV provides 32 miles of electric-only range, and in our testing, consistently showed 30-plus mpg with the battery depleted. Meanwhile, the gas model is good for 22 mpg combined with FWD. Speaking of which, AWD is available on the gas model, but not on the more expensive hybrid. So, although economical, the hybrid is a tough sell.
10. Kia Carnival (2021-present): 287 hp
The Carnival replaced the Sedona as Kia's minivan offering in the U.S. in 2021. With the new name, Kia also opted for a boxier, SUV-like design to appeal to the modern customer. It paid off, too — in 2024 alone, Carnival sales were up by 122%.
So, people seem to like the new direction, and we also liked the Kia Carnival in our 2023 review. It's a hugely practical car, with tons of space in all three rows. This is particularly true if you choose the Prestige Seat Package, which comes with reclining second-row captain chairs that even include pop-up footrests. You know, like in a Rolls-Royce. That said, the Carnival offers slightly less cargo space than the Pacifica, and its second-row captain chairs can't be fold flat or removed.
Initially offering the Carnival only with a 3.5-liter V6 gas engine and eight-speed automatic, Kia now also offers a hybrid version. Much like the Pacifica, the gas model is the more potent option, producing 287 hp. It goes from 0-60 in brisk 7.0 seconds. The V6 is also very smooth and refined, aided by the well-sorted suspension. Still, with 21 mpg combined, the V6 Carnival isn't particularly efficient.
Efficiency is where the hybrid shines, providing an excellent rating of 33 mpg combined. With 242 hp on tap, it's relatively quick, too. Still, in our 2025 Kia Carnival first drive, we found the turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder lacked the smoothness of the V6 offering, especially when pushed hard.
9. Toyota Sienna V6 (2017-2020): 296 hp
Toyota bet it all on a hybrid powertrain with the current-gen Sienna. Packing the company's ubiquitous 2.5-liter hybrid with e-CVT, the Sienna is an efficiency champ, offering an excellent 36-mpg combined rating for the FWD model, and 35-mpg combined for the AWD. Still, with 245 hp, it's not particularly quick, especially when compared to its V6 rivals.
The previous-gen Sienna was exclusively available with a 3.5-liter V6, which was more powerful than its modern counterpart. With 296 hp on tap, an eight-speed automatic, and the optional AWD, it reached 60 mph in 7.0 seconds. Not bad considering its age. However, as expected, the Sienna V6 is a thirsty car, good for only 20 mpg combined. No wonder Toyota is fully committed to a hybrid powertrain in the current generation.
Interestingly, a lot of what makes the current crop of minivans unique was also available in the previous generation Sienna. For instance, its third-row seats folded flat, and the minivan was also available with reclining captain chairs for the second row. Furthermore, the older Sienna also had the Driver Easy Speak, which picked up the driver's voice via a microphone and amplified it through the speakers. No more "didn't hear you mom/dad"! Speaking of which, kids in the second row can also enjoy two different views via the split-screen entertainment system.
8. Volkswagen ID. Buzz Dual Motor (2025): 335 hp
Modern gas and hybrid minivans are quick, but if you want a real kick in the back, electricity is the way forward. Case in point, the 2025 VW ID. Buzz, which might just be the most attractive minivan on sale in the U.S. right now. Starting at just below $60,000, the 2025 VW ID. Buzz is expensive, but it's a nostalgia worth paying for. It looks sleek and modern, but still recognizable as the Type 2 VW Bus we all know and love — it's quite charming.
Unlike its predecessor, the ID. Buzz is all-electric, which opens quite a lot of space inside. The cabin offers ample room in all three rows. Choose the optional second-row captain chairs, and passengers there will enjoy first-class comfort.The design is also hugely practical; the cabin is littered with USB-C chargers for each passenger, and numerous storage bins and cubbies.
Predictably, the electric drivetrain makes the ID. Buzz quieter and more refined than regular minivans. It's much quicker, too, with the Dual Motor AWD 4Motion model producing 335 hp, enough for a brisk 0-60 sprint of 5.5 seconds. Unfortunately, the two motors drain the 91 kWh (86 kWh usable) battery very quickly. It has a range of only 231 miles, though the real-world range with people onboard falls below 200 miles. Fortunately, the ID. Buzz supports fast charging of up to 200 kW, enough for a 10-80% charge in 30 minutes.
7. Lexus LM 500h (2024-present): 366 hp
This minivan isn't sold in the U.S., but you'll probably wish it was. The Lexus LM is available in Europe and Asia, and unlike every minivan in the U.S. today, it's taking the luxury route — big time. Six or seven super-spacious and comfy seat's, plush materials reminiscent of the company's luxury sedans, and Lexus' excellent build quality set the LM apart from other minivans. There is even a four-seat model, which provides world-class knee room in the two rear seats, along with a huge 48-inch display to entertain the passengers. It's the Rolls-Royce of minivans.
As you might expect from a chauffeur-driven vehicle, the LM is also very refined on the road. Smooth over bumps and incredibly quiet, Lexus' minivan rivals the best luxury sedans on the market. At first it was offered only with a 2.5-liter hybrid setup, the same one found in the NX 350h and RX 350h. With 250 hp, it's a fine powertrain, but its e-CVT hampers the luxury experience by keeping the engine at higher rpm during hard acceleration.
Fortunately, Lexus launched the more powerful LM 500h in 2024. This model uses a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder aided by a 64 kW electric motor, and pairs exclusively to a six-speed automatic transmission. If it looks familiar, it's the same system found in the RX 500h. It reaches 62 mph in solid 6.9 seconds and comes standard with Direct4 AWD for increased traction.
6. Dongfeng Motor Voyah Dream (2024-present): 429 hp
The VW ID. Buzz is a sprightly minivan, but it can't come close to what the Chinese have to offer. Minivans are quite popular in China, and so are EVs, so merging the two was just natural. And one of the sleekest minivans to come out of China is the Dongfeng Voyah Dream.
Luxurious and tech-forward, this is the total opposite of the dull minivans sold in America. Inside, it has a minimalist dashboard with three big displays, powered by Qualcomm's 8155 SOC, and it even offers heating, ventilation, and massage functionality for the second-row passengers. Crucially, it features Huawei's driver's assistance tech, similar to Tesla's Autopilot.
The Voyah Dream rides on an air suspension with 100 lifting adjustment, and its chassis is made from ultra-high strength steel for increased rigidity. However, the star of the show is the dual-motor electric drivetrain, which pumps out 429 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque. As a result, it accelerates to 62 mph in brisk 5.8 seconds.
Meanwhile, thanks to the relatively large 108.7-kWh battery, the all-electric Voyah Dream has a range of 466 miles. That figure is based on the more lenient CLTC standard, though; expect the EPA range to be around 327 miles. That is still impressive for an AWD electric minivan, and better than the ID. Buzz.
5. Mercedes-Benz R63 AMG (2007): 505 hp
You probably won't have seen this one coming, and we don't blame you — AMG built only 200 units. The R63 AMG is a truly special vehicle, despite being based on one of the most unsuccessful Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the R-Class. What makes it special is the V8 under the bonnet. V8 plus minivan equals happiness, right?
And it's not just any V8; the M156 6.2-liter naturally aspirated unit is one of the greatest AMG engines ever made, and in this application produces 505 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. Power goes to all four wheels via a 7-speed automatic — sorry, no rear-wheel-drive shenanigans here. Predictably, it's hugely capable in a straight line, reaching 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. With the optional AMG Driver's Package, it tops out at 171 mph!
But of course, AMG reworked other areas of the car, too. Notably, the Airmatic air suspension was made a bit stiffer, and the minivan gained huge 265/45R20 tires. Inside, the R63 AMG had a typical Mercedes-Benz dashboard of the era, dressed in premium materials. Typical for a minivan, it is comfortable across all three rows, though the rearmost one isn't as spacious as some modern alternatives.
4. Zeekr 009 (2022-present): 536 hp
Yet another impressive Chinese offering, the Zeekr 009 has a bit of a quirkier design, and a way more impressive drivetrain. It is one of the most impressive minivans on sale worldwide.
Perhaps the car's biggest differentiating factor is its huge 140-kWh CTP 3.0 Kirin battery, which provides an astonishing range of 511 miles on the CLTC cycle, or around 360 miles EPA. That's mightily impressive for an imposing electric minivan, especially when you consider that it packs a dual-motor drivetrain producing 536 hp. As a result, this thing reaches 62 mph in 4.5 seconds, quicker than most sports cars!
Although it's as quick as a performance vehicle, the Zeekr 009 is designed for luxury and refinement. According to Zeekr, the noise inside the cabin at 75 mph is only 64.5 dB, allowing passengers to enjoy the 20-speaker Yamaha sound system. The interior also measures almost 80 square feet, with a panoramic sunroof and multicolor ambient lighting brightening up the space. Zeekr also opted for Nappa full-grain leather for that true touch of luxury.
Like most Chinese EVs, the Zeekr 009 is packed with tech. Up front, there is a huge Tesla-like center touchscreen in the middle, while rear passengers can watch movies on a 17-inch OLED screen. An AI digital assistant is also onboard, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 SOC.
3. Li Auto Mega (2024-present): 536 hp
If we had to give an award for the most handsome minivan, the Li Auto Mega would surely win the prize. It looks like the minivan from Elon Musk's "Cybertruck" dreams, but more tasteful. The sleek minimalist body is positively sci-fi, yet it doesn't look imposing or offensive; it's just cool. Hardly surprising, as it was conceived by ex-Porsche designer Ben Baum.
The smooth body doesn't just look attractive — it also serves a purpose. The Li Auto Mega has an outstandingly low drag coefficient of just 0.215 Cd, lower than a Tesla Model Y, for example. It gets even crazier, because under that futuristic body, Li Auto installed one of the most advanced electric powertrains around. The battery, for instance, can be charged at up to 520 kW, which would add 310 miles of range in just 12 minutes! Moreover, with a capacity of 102.7 kWh, the battery provides a range of 441 miles (CLTC), or around 310 miles EPA. The Li Auto Mega is also available with a dual-motor powertrain producing 536 hp, enough for a 0-60 sprint in 5.5 seconds.
Inside, the Li Auto Mega is as luxurious as you can get in a minivan, with plush materials and advanced tech. It's super spacious too, thanks in no small part to the 210.6-inch overall length. Various seat configurations are possible, too, like Living Room, Movie Room, Bedroom, Reading Room, and Activity Room.
2. Renault Espace F1 (1995): 789 hp
Imagine riding in the second row of a minivan, but between you and the other passenger sits a screaming F1-derived V10. Sounds crazy, but that's exactly what Renault did in 1995. Flying high from its success in the Formula One championship, the French brand wanted to gather attention by putting its title-winning F1 engine into its minivan, the Espace. However, the car needed to be mid-engine, so the 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V10 was placed between the two rear seats. If you wondered, the third seating row was removed, but who cares!
Since this was a concept vehicle, Renault didn't detune the engine — it still made the original 789 hp and 520 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed semi-automated gearbox was also borrowed from the Williams Renault FW15C F1 car, and so was the rear part of the chassis. Renault also used carbon fiber extensively throughout Espace's bodywork to make it lighter. As a result, this F1-powered minivan reached 62 mph in blisteringly quick 2.8 seconds and had an impressive top speed of 194 mph! Sadly, Renault built only two examples, making it one of the most ridiculous French concept cars we wish made production.
1. Ford SuperVan EVL (2022-2023): 1,973 hp
Putting an ear-piercing F1 engine in a minivan is wild, but it's nothing compared to Ford's ridiculously cool electric van, the Supervan EVL. Granted, the Supervan EVL is based on the Transit van, but it also packs a staggering 1,973 hp, so can you blame us for putting it on this list? The power is dispersed over four electric motors, powered by a relatively small 50-kWh. The reason — this mad minivan is built for speed, not range. Ford says the Supervan can reach 60 mph in less than 2 seconds, which seems entirely believable.
The Supervan is so fast, in fact, that Ford prepared a modified version to tackle the Pikes Peak hill climb, and set a new class record of 8 minutes, 47.682 seconds. The modified Supervan 4.2 interestingly had a less powerful tri-motor setup (1,381 hp), but was also 881 pounds lighter than the original, so performance was probably similar. Regardless, the Supervan EVL confirms what we long feared — electric powertrains are here to take over.