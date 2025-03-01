The 12 Most Powerful Minivans, Ranked By Horsepower

Minivans were once deemed the future of transportation. Super practical, yet relatively compact, they offered more seating than regular cars, and significantly larger cargo areas. But at some point, they lost their mojo. Stereotypes and popular perception played a huge role here — minivans were simply not cool enough.

Advertisement

High-riding crossovers and SUVs were also to blame. People thought they were cooler, and more adventurous. What they didn't know is that minivans offered superior performance for most tasks compared to today's car-based SUVs. They were more practical and more spacious, and better to drive, thanks to the lower road clearance. And despite being viewed as slow, modern minivans have quite a lot of oomph packed under their short hoods.

Don't believe us? In this piece, we're looking at 12 of the most powerful minivans, and ranking them by horsepower. We included gas, hybrid, and electric models, but also threw in some one-offs to show you that minivans can be spicy. Pay attention, because some of the minivans listed here will give your SUV a run for its money in a straight line and make you think twice about your next car purchase.

Advertisement