The 10 Most Ridiculous French Concept Cars We Wish Made Production

Concept cars serve a purpose. The automakers say that it's to showcase future production models or future technologies, but in a lot of cases, their actual purpose is to make enthusiasts yearn for them to reach production. Sadly, oftentimes, they don't. As concept cars are never confined to regulations, automakers can truly go crazy with them in just about every aspect.

We've seen our fair share of cool concept cars from all over the world, and some of them really did go into production with little to no changes (see Jaguar C-X16, among others). However, most remain purely an item of the design and engineering teams' fantasies. But what happens when French companies make a concept car?

The answer is, more often than not, some properly unique stuff. Companies like Renault, Peugeot, and more are already known for rebelling against the established norms of design even in production cars, so you can imagine what happens when their design teams and engineers really let their hair down. Frankly, it's really disappointing that these French concept cars never actually made production.

