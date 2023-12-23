Citroen Karin: A Look At One Of The '80s Most Radical Concept Cars

While the exterior of the Karin is the most immediately eye-catching aspect, the interior is just as bizarre. Rather than the usual 2x2 seat layout, the Karin opted instead for a 1x2 layout, with a single centered seat in front of the dashboard and two passenger seats behind it. It was less like a car and more like a spaceship, not just in its layout, but in its controls.

Instead of the usual array of vehicle controls you'd find across the dashboard, the Karin's controls were all centralized around and within the steering wheel. Switches corresponding to various functions layered the wheel's external casing, while any leftover functions were relegated to a pair of small keypads on the wheel's bottom-right and bottom-left sides. There were even a set of phone dialing buttons on the center of the wheel, plus a distinctive monitor in the center of it all that, apparently, would screen and report on the state of the road.

While the Karin and its futuristic stylings never led to a real, drivable car, it could be said that it was something of a jetsetter in its time. After all, plenty of cars nowadays feature consolidated buttons, as well as built-in phones and live road monitoring. As for weird shapes? Well, considering the wedge-shaped Tesla Cybertruck, perhaps that glass pyramid wasn't such a far-off dream after all.