The Truly Bizarre Concept Vehicle That Tried To Combine Cars And Motorcycles

The '80s were full of neon, tall hair, and some very peculiar concepts. The bizarreness that accompanied that decade wasn't just confined to the United States. Over in Italy, a car design company unleashed one of the wildest ideas seen in any decade.

During the 1986 Turin Motor Show, Italdesign unveiled the Machimoto, its attempt at creating a symbiotic mix between a car and a motorcycle. In fact, "Machimoto" is a combination of the words "machina," the Italian word for car, and "motociclo," the word for motorcycle. According to the company, they created the vehicle so its occupants could have fun on the open road, much like they did with Dune Buggies in previous decades.

The wildly futuristic-looking Machimoto was built around the same 1.8-liter (1,781cc), 16-valve inline 4-cylinder dual overhead cam engine found in the Volkswagen Golf GTI, and it had 139 horsepower. According to Autolist, the average horsepower for a compact car is 130 horsepower. But similarities between the Volkswagen and Machimoto ended there.