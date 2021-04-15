Citroen C5 X is part saloon and part station wagon with the stance of an SUV

Citroen has unveiled a new flagship vehicle called the C5 X that the company says will breathe new life into the large car segment. The vehicle has a design that mixes a station wagon with a typical European saloon while giving it the elevated ride height of an SUV. Citroen is offering the C5 X in either a plug-in hybrid or gas-powered version.

C5 X also marks the world premiere of the new Citroen Advanced Comfort active suspension meant to give driver and passenger the impression of traveling on a magic carpet. The vehicle is designed to have a lounge-like interior space using Advanced Comfort seats and offering impressive space, particularly in the second row. While passenger space in the front and second-row are optimized, the C5 X still offers 545-liters of storage space in the boot area.

Citroen says the design is ideally suited to the needs of station wagon customers. The C5 X plug-in hybrid version features e-Comfort combined with an electric-only driving mode. Other features include an Extended Head-Up Display and multiple driver assistance features meant to reduce the driver’s mental load. Those features include Highway Driver Assist and a new infotainment interface using a central 12-inch HD touchscreen.

The infotainment system supports natural voice recognition and has a customizable display using widgets similar to a tablet. The wheelbase is 2785mm, providing outstanding rear-seat space. The vehicle is 4805mm long and 1865mm wide with a height of 1485mm, placing it in the European D-segment.

Since Citroen isn’t a brand offered in the States, design may not be recognizable, but the automaker says its design language immediately identifies the car as a Citroen. The plug-in hybrid version can travel 50 kilometers on electricity alone, with the powertrain providing 225 horsepower combined. C5 X will be available in both gas and plug-in hybrid versions in the second half of 2021 at an undisclosed price.