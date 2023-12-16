Mosler Consulier GTP: What Happened To The Strange American-Built Supercar

Imagine being so confident in the automobile that you have designed that you put out a call in Car and Driver that if anyone could beat the lap time of your car, you'd award them $25,000. Well, that is exactly what Warren Mosler did back in 1991 to show off the capabilities of his Consulier GTP sports car. Though they were able to get a Chevrolet Corvette to beat that time — which Mosler claims was against a Consulier GTP that had worn brake pads and tires — there's no question that this car was a machine built for speed.

The GTP originally housed a Chrysler 2.2 Turbo II engine, which gave the vehicle upwards of 175 bhp. That engine was eventually replaced by the Turbo III, bumping up that bhp to 195. While that isn't the highest horsepower anyone had ever seen, what gave the GTP its speed was that it only had a curb weight of 2,200 pounds. You put that kind of engine in a car that weighs that little, and you are looking at a vehicle that will send you flying down the street.

Naturally, this was a car meant for racing. But it was such a successful race car that the International Motor Sports Association had to put a stop to it, first giving it a 300-pound weight penalty and then just banning it outright in 1991. After that, the Mosler Consulier GTP only had two more years of life before getting a branding shakeup.

[Image by Mr.choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]