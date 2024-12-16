The 8 Most Unsuccessful Mercedes-Benz Vehicles Ever Sold

Mercedes-Benz is as old as automotive history itself. Karl Benz made the first automobile in 1885, the Patent Motorwagen and since then, the company has become one of the most influential automakers in the world. Mercedes-Benz produced many successful models in its long history and continues to showcase its engineering prowess even today.

However, the famous automaker also had a few mishaps along the way. Often these came because it wanted to be innovative and open itself to new market sectors, but sometimes because of unfinished work, Mercedes-Benz produced vehicles that flopped spectacularly, despite high expectations. Lets take a closer look at some of those models, sharing all the specifics on why they have floundered.

A quick note: Some of the models here were sold in high numbers. However, they hurt the reputation of Mercedes-Benz as an industry leader and were ultimately scrapped because of that. Not every car is worthy of the three-pointed star, after all, which is the case for most of the vehicles on this list. So, from clumsy-looking minivans to graceless luxury sedans, here is our list of the most unsuccessful Mercedes-Benz vehicles ever made!

