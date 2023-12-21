Here's Why Mercedes-Benz Doesn't Sell Its Pickup Truck In The U.S.

Mercedes sold its pickup truck, the X-Class, between 2017 and 2020, when it was discontinued due to poor sales. The X-Class was assembled at Nissan's plant near Barcelona in Spain, and it is available in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and South Africa. However, even though it was a pickup truck, which is one of the most popular body styles for U.S. buyers, Mercedes never sold the X in the States, and questions regarding the reasoning behind this decision still linger.

The vehicle was a re-skinned Nissan Navara with a Mercedes-Benz interior and some elements of Mercedes tech, and at first, it was only available with Nissan-sourced four-cylinder diesel engines. The German manufacturer added a more powerful V6 diesel power plant of its own making not long after launch, but this wasn't enough to save the X-Class from getting the axe just three years after it was introduced.

We will never know how successful it would have been if Mercedes chose to also sell it in the U.S., but the likelihood of it making it in America seems slim for several reasons. The primary one has to be its size: Americans prefer larger trucks, and the X-Class was one size class below what most buyers were looking for.

However, there are smaller pickups on sale in America, like the GMC Canyon, Ford Ranger, and even Nissan's own Frontier, that are finding buyers, so there may be more to it than the idea that the X-Class would not have been successful because it was too small. Other factors played into Mercedes' decision.