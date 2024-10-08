Mercedes-Benz has been part of the highest echelons of racing and produced great performance vehicles ever since its inception. From its 1920s success with the SSK to launching one of the best German cars in history with the 300 SL Gullwing, Mercedes-Benz was synonymous with speed. However, after the 1955 Le Mans disaster, where a Mercedes car crashed and killed 77 people, the brand quit racing for a few decades and focused its efforts on building luxury machines.

However, two of Merc's engineers, Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher weren't content with the status quo. So, in 1967, they left Daimler-Benz and established their own company — AMG. In 1976, they moved to Affalterbach, where their company tuned existing Mercedes-Benz engines to help them win races and dominate the performance car segment once again. AMG was so good, in fact, that Mercedes-Benz eventually started collaborating with and then bought the tuning firm in 1999. Since then, AMG has been giving us some of the wildest internal combustion engines, and here, I'll let you know more about them.

I've been writing about, testing, and reviewing cars for over 15 years — what follows is a list of what I consider to be 12 of the greatest Mercedes AMG engines ever made. As each has a unique reason why it's on this list, I went with a chronological order. Hope you enjoy it!

