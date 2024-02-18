Everything To Know About The Pagani Huayra's V-12 Engine

Pagani might not be the first name to come to mind when you think of supercars, but the Italian company founded by Argentinian-born Horacio Pagani has made some of the world's most strikingly beautiful and gut-bustingly powerful machines ever to burn rubber. Pagani introduced its debut car, the Zonda, in 1999 and built a custom Zonda 760 for seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton eventually sold his Zonda, calling it "terrible to drive" in an interview with the Sunday Times, but Pagani soldiered on, introducing the Huayra in 2012 and following up the introductory model with a series of special editions over the next decade and an updated version in 2020.

The newest Huayra comes in just one trim: the BC roadster, which gets its initials from collector Benny Caiola, Pagani's first customer. It is powered by a mid-mounted twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12, producing 791 horsepower and 774 pound-feet of torque. The engine took the 2,755-pound Huayra from 0 to 60 in just 3.3 seconds during Car and Driver's official test session.