Why Jeep Is Discontinuing The Renegade (And Which Vehicle Stands To Replace It)

Jeep has produced no shortage of celebrated 4x4 vehicles over the years, with beloved brands like the Cherokee, Wagoneer, and the legendary Wrangler serving as some of its biggest hits. While Jeep's Renegade isn't typically considered among the company's best, the sub-compact offering was still a welcome addition to the manufacturer's lineup when it debuted in 2015.

Fast forward almost a decade, and it appears the 2023 model of the Renegade will be the last the company offers to consumers in the United States and Canada. Jeep made the news official earlier this year, though the company will continue selling its sporty SUV in markets where smaller vehicles have historically thrived, including Mexico, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. Nonetheless, the decision to drop the proverbial axe on the Renegade is a little surprising given that it has been a staple among Jeep's North American offerings for the better part of the past decade.

North American tenure aside, it seems that a lackluster sales record ultimately doomed the pint-sized SUV's run in the US and Canada. Per some reports, Renegade been underperforming on Jeep's sales floors for years in those particular markets, including a noticeably steep drop off in sales as of late. Jeep owner Stellantis reported a 6% decline in Renegade sales between 2022 and 2023 alone. Given the numbers, Jeep's decision to pull the plug on the Renegade is understandable, with the automaker reportedly planning a pivot to a more competitive model in the US and Canada.