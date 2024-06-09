Why Jeep Is Discontinuing The Renegade (And Which Vehicle Stands To Replace It)
Jeep has produced no shortage of celebrated 4x4 vehicles over the years, with beloved brands like the Cherokee, Wagoneer, and the legendary Wrangler serving as some of its biggest hits. While Jeep's Renegade isn't typically considered among the company's best, the sub-compact offering was still a welcome addition to the manufacturer's lineup when it debuted in 2015.
Fast forward almost a decade, and it appears the 2023 model of the Renegade will be the last the company offers to consumers in the United States and Canada. Jeep made the news official earlier this year, though the company will continue selling its sporty SUV in markets where smaller vehicles have historically thrived, including Mexico, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. Nonetheless, the decision to drop the proverbial axe on the Renegade is a little surprising given that it has been a staple among Jeep's North American offerings for the better part of the past decade.
North American tenure aside, it seems that a lackluster sales record ultimately doomed the pint-sized SUV's run in the US and Canada. Per some reports, Renegade been underperforming on Jeep's sales floors for years in those particular markets, including a noticeably steep drop off in sales as of late. Jeep owner Stellantis reported a 6% decline in Renegade sales between 2022 and 2023 alone. Given the numbers, Jeep's decision to pull the plug on the Renegade is understandable, with the automaker reportedly planning a pivot to a more competitive model in the US and Canada.
Jeep will focus on its larger SUVs in the absence of the sporty Renegade
While the Jeep Renegade seemed fit to take the compact SUV market by storm, the years since its debut have seen larger SUVs becoming more and more popular among North American consumers. That's particularly true in the U.S., where pickup trucks and larger SUVs make up more than 80% of new car sales. Compact SUVs are still popular, but with American's regularly opting for bigger vehicles or higher-end mid-size 4x4s, the Renegade struggled to find a foothold in the overcrowded SUV market.
With Renegade officially on the way out of Jeep's lineup in the U.S. and Canada, it's hardly surprising that the manufacturer is looking to re-focus its energy on selling larger models. Jeep will likely have the well-reviewed Compass step up to serve as the manufacturer's entry-level offering. As the two vehicles are similar in build and offer many of the same features, they have essentially been competing against each other since Compass was introduced in 2017. However, the Compass is several inches longer and wider than the Renegade, which may make it more appealing to some buyers.
A base model Compass starts at $25,900, which is cheaper than a base Renegade by over $2,500. Likewise, the company will no doubt continue to tout their larger, more expensive SUVs such as the Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer, which continue to rank among Jeep's most popular vehicles.