This CA Program Could Save You Up To $10K If Your EV Battery Fails

You saved for years, took on a loan, and waded through all the options for an affordable EV. Now, only a few years into your purchase, the battery starts acting up. If you had to replace it, a replacement is very, very expensive. It's hard to say how often this possibility becomes a reality, but it's certainly a common fear among prospect EV owners. Unlike range anxiety, it may not go away on its own after a while.

The Zero-Emission Assurance Project, or ZAP, was built to reduce the risk that owners, especially those with a low income, end up with an electric car that's barely functional, and which they can't afford to replace — ZAP will cover batteries with a capacity below 70% of the original. Beside reduced battery life, the program addresses eligible California residents with serious issues with the battery packs, fuel cells, or battery management systems. The project covers up to $7,500 in repairs or, if the repair cost too high, up to $10,000 in purchase grants for buying or leasing a new vehicle.

This program is one of a series of incentives organized by the California Air Resources Board, the same that approved the Advanced Clean Cars law that got the state involved in a lawsuit. The board is charged with protecting the public from air pollution and fighting climate change, and this project is meant to help the state's financially vulnerable population switch to zero or near-zero emission vehicles by attenuating some of the risks involved.