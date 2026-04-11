This CA Program Could Save You Up To $10K If Your EV Battery Fails
You saved for years, took on a loan, and waded through all the options for an affordable EV. Now, only a few years into your purchase, the battery starts acting up. If you had to replace it, a replacement is very, very expensive. It's hard to say how often this possibility becomes a reality, but it's certainly a common fear among prospect EV owners. Unlike range anxiety, it may not go away on its own after a while.
The Zero-Emission Assurance Project, or ZAP, was built to reduce the risk that owners, especially those with a low income, end up with an electric car that's barely functional, and which they can't afford to replace — ZAP will cover batteries with a capacity below 70% of the original. Beside reduced battery life, the program addresses eligible California residents with serious issues with the battery packs, fuel cells, or battery management systems. The project covers up to $7,500 in repairs or, if the repair cost too high, up to $10,000 in purchase grants for buying or leasing a new vehicle.
This program is one of a series of incentives organized by the California Air Resources Board, the same that approved the Advanced Clean Cars law that got the state involved in a lawsuit. The board is charged with protecting the public from air pollution and fighting climate change, and this project is meant to help the state's financially vulnerable population switch to zero or near-zero emission vehicles by attenuating some of the risks involved.
Who can participate in the Zero-Emission Assurance Project?
ZAP is available for California residents statewide since March 30, 2026, but only to those who bought a used EV through one of two Driving Clean Assistance Programs: The Clean Vehicle Assistance Program and the Clean Cars 4 All. The details change year to year and program to program, but the most important prerequisite is a low combined household income.
It's worth highlighting that, while these programs allow the recipients to buy a used car, none require it. According to Consumer Affairs, used cars make up about 75% of car sales, no doubt in great part across the less wealthy population. Meanwhile, battery life is one of the first things to check when buying a used EV: Take a look online, and you'll find plenty of potential buyers who are interested in a used EV, but are put off by having to buy a second-hand battery.
Driving Clean Assistance recipients may be especially interested in a used car, given that the incentives do not cover the full price of a new, cheap electric car, but the purchase often feels like it comes with extra risks. ZAP might just be the safety net they need to pull the trigger on an EV that's no longer cover by a warranty.